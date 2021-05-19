Airline creates ‘nap pods’ for passengers who need to sleep before their flight

British Airways have created 'nap pods' for their passengers. Picture: British Airways

By Naomi Bartram

First Class British Airways passengers can have a 20-minute nap before they board their flights.

We’re finally allowed to head off on holiday this summer, with the UK government listing ‘green countries’ Brits can travel to without quarantining.

But while we’re excited to safely get back to the airport as quickly as possible, travelling can be exhausting.

So British Airways has now come up with a solution for its First Class passengers, by launching their first ever ‘nap pods'.

The 'Forty Winks' lounge will feature specially-designed sleep pods where customers will be able to take a 20-minute kip before boarding their flight.

British Airways have launched 'Forty Winks' lounges. Picture: British Airways

They will be decked out with 'the world’s first chair designed exclusively for power napping', where travellers can set a timer and nod off.

Other features include a reclining seat, an adjustable privacy visor and 'complimentary audio content'.

They are available without pre-booking and incorporate a traffic light system to show whether they are occupied or free.

The pods will be rolled out at the airline’s First Lounge at London Heathrow.

The 'Forty Winks' lounge will be available at Heathrow. Picture: British Airways

Other lounges will launch at the Concorde Room at London Heathrow Terminal 5 and New York's JFK Terminal 7.

Unfortunately, the service is usually only available for First Class travellers.

But the airline has temporarily closed some of its lounges, so the pods are open to all lounge-eligible customers and are free.

Tom Stevens, British Airways’ Director of Brand and Customer Experience, said: "We can’t wait to welcome our customers back after a very difficult year, and we’re always looking for new ideas to support our customers’ health and wellbeing pre-flight.

"In late 2019 we carried out a survey of over 100,000 lounge guests asking what they would like to see featured in our lounges.

“Sleep pods were right at the top of their list. Our ’Forty Winks’ nap lounges will offer a dedicated rejuvenation space for customers as they return to the skies, all self-serviced via the ‘Your Menu’ lounge app.

He added: “Beating jetlag and catching a snooze on the go has never been easier!"

