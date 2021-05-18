Can I go on holiday to amber list countries?

Since Monday May 17, most countries in the world have been on the UK's 'amber list' in the traffic light system of foreign travel.

Anyone returning to the UK from these countries will need to quarantine for 10 days on their return, and pay for two coronavirus tests on days two and eight of the self-isolation period.

Countries on the amber list include popular European destinations like Spain, Greece, and France - and many people have been wondering what thee rules are on going on holiday to these destinations.

Here's your need-to-know...

Can I go on holiday to amber list countries?

While travel to amber list countries is legally allowed, the government is advising against non-essential travel to these.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said “you should not be travelling to these places right now”, and Health Secretary Matt Hancock said you should not travel to these countries "unless it’s absolutely necessary, and certainly not for holiday purposes".

Mr Hancock said in a recent radio interview: "The red and amber list countries are places that you shouldn’t go to unless you have an absolutely compelling reason."

The government is advising against travel to amber list countries. Picture: PA

When asked why travel to amber list countries was not illegal, the Prime Minister's spokesman said: "Our advice is that no one should be travelling to amber countries, that’s in the interests of public health.

'There may be unavoidable, essential reasons for which people still have to travel to amber list countries, that’s why the rules are there.

"It’s right to have this three-tiered approach because there are some limited circumstances where – for unavoidable work reasons, for example – it’s necessary to travel to these amber list countries, where we know there are concerns but don’t have specific instances of variants of concern."

What's more, many amber list countries - including Spain and France - aren't yet allowing tourists from overseas.

What are the rules on travel to amber list countries?

If you do visit an amber list country, there are a strict set of rules you must stick to.

You must quarantine for 10 days after arriving in the UK from an amber list country. You are allowed to spend this quarantine period at home, or wherever you are staying.

You must bring a negative Covid test (completed within the last 72 hours) with you to border control when arriving in the UK, or risk a fine. You must also complete a passenger locator form.

Visitors coming from amber list countries must also book and pay for Covid tests to take on days two and eight of your 10 day quarantine period.

Most countries in the world are on the UK's amber list. Picture: PA

Most travel testing kits cost between £170 and £240 each, and there are a list of approved sellers on the gov.uk website.

People who arrive from amber list countries in England will have the option to make use of the ‘test to release’ scheme, which allows people to finish their quarantine on day five if they receive a negative test then.

Those taking part in the scheme will have to pay for an extra private test, and also take another one three days after completing it on day five.

Before travelling to any country, you should always check on that country's rules on overseas visitors.

What countries are on the amber list?

The following countries are on the amber list:

Afghanistan

Akrotiri and Dhekelia

Albania

Algeria

Andorra

Anguilla

Antigua and Barbuda

Armenia

Aruba

Austria

Azerbaijan

The Bahamas

Bahrain

Barbados

Belarus

Belgium

Belize

Benin

Bermuda

Bhutan

Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba

Bosnia and Herzegovina

British Antarctic Territory

British Indian Ocean Territory

British Virgin Islands

Bulgaria

Burkina Faso

Cambodia

Cameroon

Canada

Cayman Islands

Central African Republic

Chad

China

Comoros

Congo

Cook Islands

Costa Rica

Côte d’Ivoire

Croatia

Cuba

Curaçao

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Djibouti

Dominica

Dominican Republic

Egypt

El Salvador

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Estonia

Fiji

Finland

France

French Polynesia

Gabon

The Gambia

Georgia

Germany

Ghana

Greece (including islands)

Greenland

Grenada

Guadeloupe

Guatemala

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Haiti

Honduras

Hong Kong

Hungary

Indonesia

Iran

Iraq

Italy

Jamaica

Japan

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kiribati

Kosovo

Kuwait

Kyrgyzstan

Laos

Latvia

Lebanon

Liberia

Libya

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macao

Madagascar

Malaysia

Mali

Malta

Marshall Islands

Martinique

Mauritania

Mauritius

Mayotte

Mexico

Micronesia

Moldova

Monaco

Mongolia

Montenegro

Montserrat

Morocco

Myanmar (Burma)

Nauru

Netherlands

New Caledonia

Nicaragua

Niger

Nigeria

North Korea

North Macedonia

Norway

The Occupied Palestinian Territories

Palau

Papua New Guinea

Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands

Poland

Réunion

Romania

Russia

Samoa

San Marino

São Tomé and Príncipe

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Serbia

Sierra Leone

Slovakia

Slovenia

Solomon Islands

South Korea

South Sudan

Spain (including the Balearic and Canary Islands)

Sri Lanka

St Kitts and Nevis

St Lucia

St Martin and St Barthélemy

St Vincent and the Grenadines

Sudan

Sweden

Switzerland

Syria

Taiwan

Tajikistan

Thailand

Timor-Leste

Togo

Tonga

Trinidad and Tobago

Tunisia

Turkmenistan

Turks and Caicos Islands

Tuvalu

Uganda

Ukraine

United States

Uzbekistan

Vanuatu

Vietnam

Wallis and Futuna

Western Sahara

Yemen

