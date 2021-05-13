When is the next green list review?

13 May 2021, 15:02

The government recently announced that 12 countries would be added to England's 'green list' for quarantine-free travel on May 17.

Speaking at a press conference from Downing Street, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said that the list would be 'necessarily cautious', adding that "we must make sure the countries we reconnect with are safe."

The list will be reviewed every three weeks, at which time more countries may be added to each list.

Here's what we know about when the next review is, and which countries might be added.

The next green list review is due to take place around June 7, three weeks after the first announcement. It is likely that we will find out what countries will be added to the list around that date.

What countries will be added to the green list?

We don't yet know what countries will be added to the list, but there are some that have been identified as possible contenders.

According to a report by the Telegraph, the following could be added to the green list on June 7:

  • Finland
  • Malta
  • A number of Caribbean Islands
  • The British Virgin Islands
  • Fiji
  • The Cayman Islands
  • Grenada

Will Spain, Greece and France be added to the green list?

According to the report, these popular European destinations won't be added to the next green list - and it is not known when they could be added.

What countries are on the current green list?

The following are currently on England's green list:

  1. Portugal
  2. Australia
  3. New Zealand
  4. Singapore
  5. Brunei
  6. Iceland
  7. Faroe Islands
  8. Gibraltar
  9. Falkland Islands
  10. South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
  11. Saint Helena Ascension and Tristan da Cunha
  12. Israel

Some of the countries on the list are not allowing visitors from abroad, so it is advised to check on a country's restrictions before planning a holiday.

Covid tests will be required before and after travel for those visiting green list countries.

