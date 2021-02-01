Flight attendant reveals 'secret' areas on a plane most people don't know exist

These are some secret spots on the plane you might not know about. Picture: TikTok

By Naomi Bartram

A TikTok user has shared a look at the spots on a plane that passengers don't have access to.

With travel restrictions currently in place for the whole of the UK, most of us haven’t been on a plane for a fair few months.

But as we daydream about our next holiday, now one flight attendant has revealed some secret spots that you might not have known existed.

Kat Kamalani shared a video with her 500,000 followers on TikTok that showed the places on a plane that only flight attendants have access to.

She started by saying: "Here are some secret spots on a plane from a flight attendant,” before warning that travellers shouldn’t attempt to find these spots.

Not only do they need special keys to get into, but you'll most likely get in big trouble if you try and might even get kicked off the plane.

Read More: England rugby star Joe Marler dresses up as a Disney princess for daughter’s birthday

She then went on to say: "There could be flight attendants sleeping below your feet or above your head.

"Depending on how long the flight is on miles we get a 'rest'. So half the crew will climb down these little steps or go up the steps and they'll be able to sleep in these bunk beds.”

Describing the beds in more detail, she added: "They're super claustrophobic, super small and will usually have a curtain for some privacy.

Kat Kamalani revealed flight attendants sleep in bunk beds on long haul flights. Picture: TikTok @KatKamalani

“You'll have to buckle in if there's turbulence. After your rest is done, you swap with the other crew and depending on your seniority you get to choose what bunk bed and what rest you go on."

Kat also revealed that the pilots also get rest time on long flights, but they get to sleep in business class which is close to the flight deck in case they are needed.

Obviously, it didn’t take long for her reply, with the video racking up more than 840k likes.

"Now I'm gonna become a flight attendant just to go to these places,” said one follower, while a second responded: "So cool! Thanks for sharing."

A third wrote: "My father is a pilot and I can confirm this is true," and someone else added: "Once a pilot sat next to me on a flight and told me everything about it like these secret things!”

Now Read: Laundry experts reveal how often you should be washing your clothes