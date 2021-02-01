England rugby star Joe Marler dresses up as a Disney princess for daughter’s birthday

Joe Marler dressed up as Belle for his daughter's birthday. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Joe Marler has channelled his inner Disney princess for his little one's fifth birthday in lockdown.

With most of us having been through a lockdown birthday over the past year, it’s hard to come up with creative new ideas to make them special.

But England ace Joe Marler has been hailed an ‘amazing dad’ after he decided to dress up like Disney’s Belle for his child’s big day.

The star - who used to play for Harlequins - donned a bright yellow gown like the princess from Beauty and the Beast.

In the background, there are balloons filling the room, with a big number five and ‘happy birthday’ sign in pink writing.

Sharing the snap on Instagram, 30-year-old Joe wrote: “Felt cute…… might delete later.”

And his 169k followers couldn’t wait to comment, with many hailing him an amazing dad.

“Parenting done right 🙌,” said one, while another wrote: “You absolute legend 😂I’m definitely doing something like this for my daughters birthday.”

A third said: “I love the commitment to your art. Where did you find a princess dress in that size? I want one! 😂❤️”

While a fourth added: “This is the best thing I’ve ever seen 🤭❤️”.

A fifth simply wrote: "The Best dad award goes to @joemarler17 Are you taking party bookings? 😂"

Joe shares three children with his wife Daisy - Jasper, Maggie and Felix - and previously praised her for helping him stay on top of his game.

He told FQ Magazine in 2017: “My wife, Daisy, is very good at helping me balance the two [rugby and fatherhood].

“Sometimes the team has double-days and I need to get an early night, a decent shut eye.

“So she’ll do the night shift with the kids.”

Joe withdrew from the Six Nations squad last week for personal reasons, saying he wanted to spend more time with his young family.

He also previously quit in 2018 before making a u-turn and deciding to play at the 2019 World Cup.

