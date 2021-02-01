UK weather: Arctic blast set to bring 40cm of snow and freezing rain to Britain this week

There is more snow and ice headed for the UK this week. Picture: PA Images/Met Office

By Naomi Bartram

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for snow and ice across the UK this week.

It’s time to wrap up in your favourite fluffy dressing gown because it’s set to be another chilly week.

In fact, the Met Office has warned up to 15 inches of snow could hit parts of the UK over the next three days.

A yellow weather warning is in place for snow and ice across most of the UK throughout Monday and Tuesday.

A further yellow warning is also in place for parts of the North and Scotland as we head into Wednesday.

Britain is set for more snow this week. Picture: PA Images

The Grampian Mountains in Scotland could even see up to 15 inches of the white stuff by the middle of the week.

Read More: Piers Morgan leads the way wishing Sir Captain Tom Moore a speedy recovery as he battles coronavirus

The Environment Agency currently has 178 flood alerts in force for parts of the UK, after another wet and wintry weekend.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Steven Ramsdale said: “Over the next few days we continue to see a division between milder conditions in the South West with much colder air to the north and east.

“The boundary between the two air masses will flex north and south bringing the potential for snow along the boundary between the two and ice overnight.

“We see further weather fronts bringing rain and snow east and north across the UK, but the most significant event in the forecast is a feature from late Monday evening, which threatens to bring rain and some snow across large parts of the UK.

"As it moves further north and meets the colder air, the rainfall will readily turn to snow or even freezing rain, affecting a large part of England and Wales north of the M4 corridor.”

He added: "The risk of freezing rain will be an additional threat across parts of eastern Wales and parts of the Midlands.”

This comes after most of Britain was hit by torrential rain over the weekend which caused widespread flooding.

Now Read: Parents baffled as 'age-appropriate’ chores list says two-year-olds should be folding washing