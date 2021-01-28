Parents baffled as 'age-appropriate’ chores list says two-year-olds should be folding washing

28 January 2021, 10:40

Parents are divided over this chores list
Parents are divided over this chores list. Picture: Getty Images/Facebook
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Mums and dads are divided over a list of 'age-appropriate' tasks for kids.

With most of us spending a lot more time inside, many parents have been asking their children to help out around the house.

Whether that be emptying the dishwasher, setting the table or tidying away their toys, every little helps when it comes to chores.

But one to-do list has gone viral after it suggested kids should be folding up washing and ‘collecting firewood’ at the age of two.

Shared on Facebook by a mum in Australia, the list prescribes responsibilities based on how old your child is.

A chores list suggests what your child should be doing
A chores list suggests what your child should be doing. Picture: Facebook

Those aged two to three are also expected to set the table, and dust skirting boards.

Read More: Stacey Solomon transforms her bathroom into a beach for her kids

Meanwhile, kids ages four to five should prepare simple snacks, disinfect doorknobs, and use a hand-held vacuum, as well as sorting silverware and feeding pets.

When they reach age seven, apparently kids should be emptying the dishwasher, peeling vegetables and replacing the toilet roll.

A chores list says children should be emptying dishwashers
A chores list says children should be emptying dishwashers. Picture: Getty Images

Children between eight and nine should change lightbulbs and walk dogs, while 10 and 11-year-olds are advised to clean bathrooms and do ‘simple mending’.

By the time they get to 12, children should be able to cook a whole dinner, iron their clothes, mow the lawn, do the weekly shop and even trim the hedges.

Unsurprisingly, the list has divided parents online, with many saying even adults would struggle with some of the tasks.

One mum wrote: “My husband doesn’t do 99% of this list, why should my kids?”

Another said: “Unpopular opinion but my kids are just kids. I was brought up in a household where I did these chores daily and HATED it.

"Not saying it’s necessarily wrong but I absolutely cannot make my babies do something I resented as a child.”

A third commented: “If the kids are doing all that then what are the parents doing?”

But many parents thought the list was a good idea, with a woman writing: “We did these jobs in my house when I was growing up, I think it is fine and teaches kids how to live in the real world.”

“My boys can cook, clean, know how to help dye roots, change a light bulb, plumb a washing machine, and it started from the day they could walk,” agreed another.

Now Read: Everything we know about Boris Johnson’s plans to ease lockdown in England from March

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

A headteacher has sent a sweet letter to his pupils' parents

Headteacher goes viral after sending ‘inspiring’ letter to parents struggling with homeschooling
These are the names which make your baby 'cool'

Your baby is automatically 'cool' and 'part of the elite' if they have these names, research claims
The mum has asked for advice on Reddit

Mum who accidentally gave her son the wrong name reveals she's torn over what to do
For families with more than one child and their own work commitments, tech is a vital commodity

How to donate your old laptops, PCs and tablets to UK families struggling with homeschooling
The boss told his employee he would not let her drop working hours

Boss praised for response to mum's request to decrease working hours due to parenting struggles

Trending on Heart

Julia Haworth played Claire Peacock in Coronation Street

Coronation Street fans spot Claire Peacock actress in The Bay season 2

TV & Movies

The man has been praised for his random act of kindness (right: stock image)

Man praised for heartwarming message he sent to a woman who crashed into his car
The fastest time anyone has completed this puzzle is 49 seconds

Can you spot the 10 differences between these two pictures?

Holly Willoughby's dress is from Hobbs London

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her navy midi dress from Hobbs London

Celebrities

April Winsdor is played by Amelia Flanagan in Emmerdale

How old is April Windsor in Emmerdale and who plays her?

TV & Movies

Susie Bradley and Billy Vincent were matched in Married at First Sight Australia

Married at First Sight Australia's Billy Vincent walked out on Susie Bradley after shock bust ups

TV & Movies