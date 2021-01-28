Stacey Solomon transforms her bathroom into a beach for her kids

By Naomi Bartram

Stacey Solomon has been branded the 'best mother ever' after her creative idea.

With another week in lockdown almost over, we’re all looking for ways to keep our families entertained.

And now Stacey Solomon has been hailed the ‘best mum ever’ after she turned her bathroom into a beach for her children.

The mum-of-three documented the incredible transformation as she covered her floor in black plastic and then poured an enormous bag of sand over the whole thing.

She then filled up the tub for her boys to play in and coloured it a bright blue colour.

Sharing sweet pictures of her boys Zach, 12, Leighton, eight, and one-year-old Rex sitting in the sand, Stacey wrote: "Beach Life in the bathroom.

“Tonight I caved. I feel like this might be the only beach they visit for quite a while so I thought why not ey... I’ll also be using this as bribery until the end of time... 😂 “

The Loose Women star continued: “The next time they say they don’t want to get out of bed, brush their teeth, eat their dinner, log on to teams I’m going to remind them of the time I said ‘ok then fine, let’s build a beach in the bathroom’ 😂🙏🏼".

Stacey Solomon transformed her bathroom into a beach. Picture: Instagram

She added: “Happy Wednesday love you all 🙏🏼😂🙈 P.S the colour difference in my bath after the big boys got out is cracking me up 😂 P.P.S this is 100% ply pit sand I quadruple checked 😂 It’s just i bought a bag to fill an entire playground instead of our sandpit 🙈."

And Stacey's followers couldn’t wait to comment on the post, with many praising her for her creativity.

“This is incredible!! (And completely mad) hope you all enjoyed it, super mum! Xxx,” one person wrote.

Stacey Solomon's boys enjoyed an evening at the beach. Picture: Instagram

Another said: "OMGOSH Stace it’s official you are mad 🤣 please do a montage of you cleaning this up. 🤣 Such an amazing mum ❤️❤️❤️"

Someone else added: “OMG Stacey you are the best mum but I have a feeling you might regret that in the morning 🤣🤣💕"

Her good friend Mrs Hinch even added: “Stace 😂😂😂 I LOVE this 🏝 seems neither of our baths have gone to plan tonight 😂 lots of love to you all! Beautiful pickles xxx 💙”.

