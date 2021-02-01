Piers Morgan leads the way wishing Sir Captain Tom Moore a speedy recovery as he battles coronavirus

Captain Tom Moore is battling Covid in hospital. Picture: ITV/PA Images

By Naomi Bartram

Piers Morgan, Amanda Holden and Boris Johnson have all sent their well wishes after 100-year-old Tom Moore was admitted to hospital.

Celebrities have been wishing Sir Captain Tom Moore well after it was revealed he is being treated for Covid-19 and pneumonia.

The 100-year-old war veteran’s family released a statement on Twitter on Sunday explaining he had been taken to hospital after experiencing breathing problems.

His daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore said that her father has been suffering from pneumonia for the last few weeks and has now tested positive for Covid-19.

Sir Tom was unable to receive the vaccine due to his treatment for pneumonia.

Reacting to the sad news, GMB’s Piers Morgan shared a photo of the national treasure on Instagram, writing: “Tom Moore is in hospital with covid-19. Sending the great man all my prayers for a speedy recovery.”

He added on Twitter: “Come on, Captain Sir Tom – we’re all rooting for you.”

Peter Andre also left a string of prayer hand emojis, while our very own Heart Breakfast’s Amanda Holden said: “Goodness me. Wishing you a speedy recovery and look forward to a cup of tea with you when it’s safe.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also Tweeted: "My thoughts are very much with @CaptainTomMoore and his family. You've inspired the whole nation, and I know we are all wishing you a full recovery."

This comes after Tom’s daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore revealed that her father "is being treated in a ward, although he is not in intensive care.

She wrote: "The medical care he has received in the last few weeks has been remarkable and we know that the wonderful staff at Bedford Hospital will do all the can to make him comfortable and hopefully return home as soon as possible.

"We understand that everyone will be wishing him well.

"We are of course focusing on my father and will update you when we are able to."

During the first lockdown back in March, Captain Tom raised more than £33 million for NHS charities after vowing to do 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday on April 30.

He was later knighted by the Queen in July and praised by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who said he “provided us all with a beacon of light through the fog of coronavirus”.

