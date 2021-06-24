Disney's Snow White set for live-action remake, and they've already cast the lead

24 June 2021, 14:21

Disney have confirmed Snow White will be made into a live-action remake
Disney have confirmed Snow White will be made into a live-action remake. Picture: Disney/Instagram: Rachel Zegler
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Snow White and the Seven Dwarves is becoming the latest Disney classic to be made into a live-action remake.

Just when you thought Disney were going to take a break from live-action remakes, they announce there's another on the way.

That's right, the studios first animated feature Snow White is being remade.

The original, which was released in 1937, tells the story of a beautiful young woman who goes to stay with seven dwarves after the Evil Queen sets out to kill her.

The remake may not be set to start production until 2022, but Disney appear to have already found their leading lady.

Snow White was Disney's first animated feature film, released in 1937
Snow White was Disney's first animated feature film, released in 1937. Picture: Disney

Actress Rachel Zegler has been cast as Snow White in the remake after her vocals in West Side Story wowed producers.

Marc Webb, who will be directing the new film, said on casting the star: "Rachel's extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts.

"Her strength, intelligence and optimism will become an integral part of rediscovering the joy in this classic Disney fairytale."

The masterminds behind La La Land and The Greatest Showman, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, will be creating new songs for the remake, while it is unknown whether some of the original tracks will be included.

Snow White becomes one of the many Disney classics being remade by the studio, joining the likes of The Little Mermaid, Hercules and Peter Pan.

