First look at Disneyland Paris' Marvel Hotel as it opens today

Disneyland Paris' Marvel Hotel is the family experience you need to have. Picture: Disney

By Alice Dear

With over 350 pieces of Marvel artwork, suites inspired by the avengers and immersive experiences, the new hotel is not one to miss.

Disney's Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel has opened today, June 22, and is ready to immerse guests into Marvel Universe.

In first look pictures of the hotel, you can get a glimpse at the suites, the restaurants and bars as well as the incredible artwork which brings the entire building to life.

The four-star hotel has 471 superior rooms, 65 Empire State club rooms and 25 suites, which are all inspired by either Spider-Man, the Avengers and other Super Heroes.

The hotel is also home to a number of restaurants and bars, all with subtle nods to the Marvel characters.

The Marvel Hotel is an immersive experience from the lobby, to the rooms and the restaurants. Picture: Disney

You can either dine in the Manhattan restaurant, the Downtown restaurant, or enjoy some drinks at the Skyline Bar or Bleecker Street Lounge.

At the Manhattan Restaurant, you'll be immersed in a contemporary casual setting, where you can indulge in Italian cuisine.

The Downtown Restaurant serves American classics as well as dishes inspired by Little Italy and Chinatown.

The Skyline Bar will transport you to New York, with the uptown design, the cocktails and snacks, as well as the panoramic windows showing breathtaking views of New York – complete with a view of Tony Stark's Avengers headquarters.

Inspired by Doctor Strange, the Bleecker Street Lounge is designed like a New York loft, with a hip vibe it is perfect for a drink and a snack for both children and adults.

The hotel is home to hundreds of Marvel illustrations for guests to enjoy. Picture: Disney

The hotel is also home to a number of must-see picture spots, especially at the Super Hero Station, where you can pose with Spider-Man, or try your luck at picking up Thor's hammer.

Other attractions in the hotel include the Marvel Design Studio as well as the Hero Training Zone.

At the Super Hero Station, you can get the ultimate action-packed shot for your Instagram feed, with scenes from your favourite Marvel films including Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain Marvel, Ant-Man, Iron Man and Doctor Strange.

The four-star hotel has 471 superior rooms, 65 Empire State club rooms and 25 suites. Picture: Disney

The Manhattan Restaurant is one of many dining experiences at the hotel. Picture: Disney

The Marvel Design studio is a creative space for families to learn how to be a Marvel Comic Book artist.

The kids can take part in drawing tutorials in this space, and flick through some of their favourite comic books.

The Hero Training Zone is also one to visit, as it reimagines sports and leisure experiences for the entire family.

In this location, you can take a dip in the indoor and outdoor pool, inspired by the New York subway, as well as play basketball and take part in yoga.

The hotel is a tribute to the Marvel characters and the artists who created them. Picture: Disney

The new Marvel Hotel is only a short walk from the Disneyland Paris park, or a short shuttle bus ride, meaning you're right on the doorstep of all the usual attractions and rides.

Disney's Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel is open now, book your stay here.