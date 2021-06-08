Frontline workers can now get an exclusive discount off Disneyland trips

Disney Resorts are offering a discount to NHS workers and other frontline staff. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Disney Resorts are offering money off for frontline workers as a way to say thank you for their work during the pandemic.

Frontline workers can now get an exclusive discount off trips to both Disneyland Paris and Walt Disney World in Florida.

Disney Resorts are offering the cheaper holidays to Blue Light Card holders following a partnership between them and Disneyland and Disney World.

This means that NHS workers, emergency service workers and people in social care can use the discount to make their trip to Disney a little more affordable.

Frontline workers can sign up for Blue Light Card – which costs £4.99 and remains valid for two years – online here.

If you are a frontline worker, you could enjoy five per cent off your next holiday to Disney World or Disneyland. Picture: Getty

Speaking of the exclusive offer, Director of Walt Disney Travel Company, Justin Kliger, said: "We are immensely proud to be given this opportunity to work with Blue Light Card.

"Providing frontline key workers – all of whom have worked tirelessly and selflessly to help deal with this unprecedented crisis – is a small, yet important token of our immense appreciation.

"We very much look forward to welcoming Blue Light Card members and their families to our Parks and Resorts and to experiencing the Magic of Disney."

NHS workers, social care staff and emergency service workers can use the discount. Picture: Getty

The five per cent discount is available on package holidays, including Disney World's upcoming 50th Anniversary Package for the special occasion.

This package is one of a kind, and contains loads of highlights to make sure people have the most magical experience at the park.

These include $950 Disney Dining Credit, a ticket for two weeks at the parks for the price of just one week and $200 Disney Spending Money.

The Disney Resorts have a lot planned to celebrate the reopening of parks. Picture: Getty

For frontline workers who want to use their discount during a visit to Disneyland in Paris, there is a lot to get excited about too.

Disneyland Paris will be opening their Marvel Themed Hotel this year, which is a must-stay for an Avengers fans.

For more information and to see what Disneyland Paris and Disney World Florida have coming up visit their site here.