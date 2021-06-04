First look at Disneyland's 'Avengers Campus' as the new land opens to visitors
Disney's Avengers Campus is home to new attractions, Marvel-themed restaurants and even your favourite Avengers themselves.
Disney California Adventure Park has opened a brand new land, Avengers Campus, ready to immerse you in the Marvel Universe.
The Avengers Campus officially launched on June 4, and it looks like a Marvel-fans dream.
The new-land is home to new attractions – with more to follow in the coming months – a number of Marvel-themed restaurants and even the characters themselves.
According to Disney, the Avengers Campus has been created for "the next generation of super heroes".
Pictures from the newly opened land show the Avengers' headquarters – previously known as Stark Tower – as well as the two attractions available now for visitors to enjoy.
The first is 'WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure', which sees visitors help Spider-Man stop rogue Spider-Bots from causing havoc across the Avengers Campus.
The second is 'Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!', which is an attraction full of big drops and thrills.
Visitors will also be able to wonder around Avengers Headquarters, which will give them a chance to meet their favourite characters – and even see them in action.
The campus is home to the Ancient Sanctum, which will allow you to explore the ruin of a mysterious ancient sanctum, and even meet the Master of the Mystic Arts himself, Doctor Strange.
Alongside all this, they've also got an Ant-Man and The Wasp-inspired restaurants, as well as the ultimate Marvel merchandise shop.
The launch of the new land took place this week, with Marvel stars Paul Rudd, Jon Favreau and Anthony Mackie in attendance.
Other stars of the Marvel universe, including Paul Bettany, Zoe Saldana and Scarlett Johansson also appeared via video link to announce the opening of the Avengers Campus.
