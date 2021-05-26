Samuel E. Wright, who voiced The Little Mermaid's Sebastian, has died aged 74

Samuel E. Wright was the iconic voice behind Sebastian the crab. Picture: Disney/Getty

By Alice Dear

The Disney icon died peacefully at home earlier this week after being diagnosed with cancer three years ago.

The actor was best known as the voice behind the beloved character Sebastian the crab from The Little Mermaid, performing the iconic Disney track Under The Sea in the film.

He even helped the 1989 film win an Oscar for Best Original Song that year.

Samuel's daughter Dee confirmed the tragic news, telling Hollywood Reporter that he had passed away "peacefully at home".

Samuel E. Wright was also known for his stage acting, starring as Mufasa in The Lion King on Broadway. Picture: Getty

His death comes three years after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Aside from his most iconic role, Samuel also starred in US shows All My Children and Law & Order.

Samuel E. Wright sang Under The Sea in the Disney classic, which went on to win an Oscar. Picture: Disney

He was also known for his work on Broadway, starring in Jesus Christ Superstar and The Lion King as Mufasa.

Mr Wright was nominated for a Tony award in 1984 for his role in The Tap Dance Kid, and again in 1998 for his role in The Lion King.

Samuel E. Wright passed away peacefully at home, his daughter confirmed. Picture: Getty

Samuel's local community have paid tribute to the star following his death, posting on the Montgomery New York Facebook page: "Today, the Town of Montgomery mourns the loss of Sam Wright.

"Sam was an inspiration to us all and along with his family established the Hudson Valley Conservatory. Sam and his family have impacted countless Hudson Valley youth always inspiring them to reach higher and dig deeper to become the best version of themselves.

"On top of his passion for the arts and his love for his family, Sam was most known for walking into a room and simply providing Pure Joy to those he interacted with. He loved to entertain, he loved to make people smile and laugh and he loved to love.”

