Parents applaud new film Turning Red for 'normalising' periods

15 March 2022, 15:18

Parents are loving the message behind Disney Pixar's new film Turning Red
Parents are loving the message behind Disney Pixar's new film Turning Red. Picture: Disney Pixar
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Disney Pixar's new animated film, Turning Red, tackles important subjects including puberty and having your first period.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Parents are applauding Disney Pixar's new animated flick, Turning Red, for its representation of periods and puberty.

Turning Red, which was released onto Disney+ last week, tells the story of 13-year-old Meilin Lee as she navigates her way through an inherited blessing/curse that forces her to transform into a giant red panda whenever she feels intense emotions.

And you don't have the be a genius to notice the entire film is an underlying metaphor for periods, puberty and the emotions they bring.

While there have been some negative reactions to the mention of periods in the coming-of-age film, many parents have been left ecstatic at the representation and messaging behind the tough age.

Meilin Lee's mum brings her tampons and pads when she thinks he daughter has come on her period
Meilin Lee's mum brings her tampons and pads when she thinks he daughter has come on her period. Picture: Disney Pixar

In one particular scene, when Mei first turns into the Red Panda, she is asked by her mum if the "red peony" has "bloomed".

Assuming the change Mei is going through is her period, her mother comes to her aid with tampons and sanitary pads.

Reacting to the film, one person took to Twitter to comment: "Turning Red normalising periods and the emotions that come with them. I wish I had media like this when I was going through puberty."

Another wrote: "I just watched it and it was an absolute joy. I loved the message and as a new parent of a girl it certainly connected with things I’ve been thinking about as a parent. But above all else this was FUN!"

A third argued against the negative reviews: "'Period' is not a dirty word, it’s SO important for young girls to see puberty talked about. #TurningRed is a wonderful glimpse into how hard it is being a 13-year-old girl."

People are ecstatic that periods are finally being normalised in films
People are ecstatic that periods are finally being normalised in films. Picture: Disney Pixar

Directer and co-writer of the film, Domee Shi, opened up to Polygon about the meaning and message behind the film.

She told the publication: "The red panda is a metaphor not just for puberty, but also what we inherit from our moms, and how we deal with the things that we inherit from them.

“[Mei is] growing up caught between two worlds, East and West, but [she’s] also at this time in her life where she’s blossoming into adulthood. And all of these changes are happening not just to her body, but to her relationship with her mom and her friends.”

Producer of Turning Red, Lindsey Collins, added: “It was always in the very earliest versions of the film. It was the first thing we put into production.

"Everybody on the crew was unapologetic in support of having these real conversations about periods and about these moments in girls’ lives.”

Watch Anne-Marie talk about her Turning Red cameo here:

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

A woman has asked the internet for advice after feeling regretful over her chosen baby name (stock image)

'I regret the name I chose for my baby and people struggle to pronounce it'
A woman built an adjoining door to her ex-husband's house [STOCK IMAGE]

‘I live next door to my ex because it’s the best way to raise our daughter’
A woman has been slammed for expecting her mother-in-law to provide childcare

‘My wife is furious because my parents are leaving the country and she wants free childcare’
A woman from California fell pregnant while already pregnant

Woman falls pregnant while already pregnant after conceiving five days apart
The woman shared her story to TikTok

'My midwife laughed at my baby name with the woman on the bed next to me'

Trending on Heart

The man has asked the internet for advice (stock images)

'I'm paying £30k for my sister's wedding - now my step-sister wants money for hers'
Holly has pulled out of This Morning after testing positive for Covid

This Morning sign two new replacements for Holly Willoughby after she tests positive for Covid

TV & Movies

Loose Women is not on this week

Why is Loose Women not on today?

TV & Movies

A list of sweet Mother's Day messages to include in your card

15 thoughtful quotes and messages to write in a Mother's Day card
Mike Soutar joined The Apprentice in 2011

The Apprentice: What is Mike Soutar's net worth and how did he make his money?

TV & Movies

Nadia Sawalha appeared in EastEnders

When was Nadia Sawalha in EastEnders and who did she play?

TV & Movies

Jackson Lonie has defended Olivia Frazer

Married at First Sight Australia's Jackson Lonie defends Olivia Frazer after backlash

TV & Movies

The Holding is running for four episodes

Holding episode guide: How many episodes are there of Graham Norton's drama?

TV & Movies

Holding was filmed across Ireland

Where was ITV's Holding filmed and is Duneen a real village? Locations across Ireland revealed

TV & Movies

The Mrs Doubtfire child stars reunited at an event in the US

Mrs Doubtfire child actors reunite 30 years on from the iconic film

TV & Movies

See the full cast of ITV's Holding

Holding cast: Who is in Graham Norton's new drama and where do you recognise them from?

TV & Movies

Ian Beale could be returning to EastEnders

EastEnders’ Adam Woodyatt 'in talks' to return as Ian Beale in £300,000 deal

TV & Movies

What do you see?

Cat optical illusion could reveal if you're a pessimist or optimist
There could be a shortage of Easter food

Britain could be hit by Easter egg and hot cross bun shortages this year
Who is the grey man? We investigate

Peaky Blinders fan theories on who they 'grey man' could be

TV & Movies