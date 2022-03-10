Disney reveal first look at Pinocchio live-action remake

10 March 2022, 12:05

Tom Hanks plays the role of Geppetto in the upcoming live-action remake
Tom Hanks plays the role of Geppetto in the upcoming live-action remake. Picture: Disney/Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Disney fans are delighted after seeing Tom Hanks as Geppetto for the first time.

Disney have shared a first look at their new live-action remake of the classic animated film Pinocchio.

The studio giant shared a shot from the upcoming film this week, revealing Tom Hanks as Geppetto for the first time.

In the image, the Oscar-winning actor looks very different sporting curly grey hair and a bushy grey moustache while wearing a scruffy shirt and waistcoat.

Geppetto can be seen staring at his creation in the shot, a wooden puppet called Pinocchio.

Tom Hanks transforms into Geppetto in the live-action remake of Pinocchio
Tom Hanks transforms into Geppetto in the live-action remake of Pinocchio. Picture: Disney

It appears Disney have kept Pinocchio true to his image from the 1940s cartoon, wearing a yellow hat with a red feather as well as red dungarees with a white collar.

The shot appears to be taken from Geppetto's workshop where he created the magical doll, with tools laying amongst paper, all visible by the candlelight.

Disney have kept the visual design of Pinocchio true to the original character from the 1940s movie
Disney have kept the visual design of Pinocchio true to the original character from the 1940s movie. Picture: Alamy

A specific release date has not been confirmed for the Disney remake, but we do know it will premiere on Disney+ at some point in September 2022.

The remake is being directed by Robert Zemeckis and will star Tom Hanks as Geppetto, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Pinocchio and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket.

Meanwhile, the role of Blue Fairy is being played by Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans will play The Coachman and Keegan-Michael Key as Honest John.

Characters like Jiminy Cricket, who will be played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, are yet to be revealed
Characters like Jiminy Cricket, who will be played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, are yet to be revealed. Picture: Alamy

Disney fans have been left delighted with the first-look, excited that the studio have remained true to the original film.

One person commented online: "They’re strikingly similar with the animated one!", while another added: "Now THIS is how you do a live-action version of an animated classic."

