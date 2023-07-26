Hidden camera reveals what happens to your luggage after check-in

26 July 2023, 16:45

TikTok user @thomasmiller719 uncovered what happens to our checked-in baggage.
TikTok user @thomasmiller719 uncovered what happens to our checked-in baggage. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Claire Blackmore

If you've ever wondered where your suitcase goes at the airport, this video uncovers the secret.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A TikTok user has revealed exactly what happens to your luggage once it's checked in at the airport.

Social media user @thomasmiller719 planted a hidden camera on his suitcase to track where his bag went once he waved bye-bye to it at the flight desk.

The sneaky sleuth's underhand tactic allowed fans to watch the hold baggage travel from the indoor conveyor-belt all the way to the outside trolley.

Thomas's clip uncovered the slopes his suitcase slid down, the belts it cruised on and the walls it hit on the way to the handler, who flung it onto a crammed roller to take to the aeroplane.

Titling the point-of-view video, "Time to find out what the airport does with my bag," he thankfully answered the burning question most of us have when we hand over our precious belongings.

The Scotsman's secret footage was flooded with 2,000 comments, many from followers who praised the novice investigator for his work.

"FINALLY content we actually need lol," wrote one TikTok user.

A second added: "I've always wondered this."

While a third wrote: "Why is this so emotional 😭😭 it's just a bag 😭."

Our suitcases go on quite a journey before ending up on the plane.
Our suitcases go on quite a journey before ending up on the plane. Picture: Getty

Some viewers joked they were gutted not to see the gang from Toy Story 2 and likened his video to the airport scene in which Woody tries to save Jessie.

"Why was I expecting to see Woody? 😂," teased a TikTok user.

"Flashbacks to Toy Story 2," added a second.

"Wow this really is like the scene from Toy Story 2," wrote another.

So finally the mystery has been solved by a suitcase point-of-view.

Turns out we could have just watched the Pixar flick all along.

Read more:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

A bride has fallen out with her family after banning her nieces from her wedding.

Bride's whole family boycott wedding after learning 'no kids' rule includes her nieces

Weddings

Watchdog Ofgem has announced a string of proposals which will benefit UK energy customers.

What are the new energy rules? From payment holidays to 24/7 support

Money

Huge new Bath & Body Works shop opens in the UK

Bath & Body Works open huge new store in the UK

The budget retailer has expanded its handy service to include 32 new locations in London.

Primark launches click and collect at 32 more stores across the UK

Shopping

Tourists are questioning whether or not to cancel upcoming trips to Greece.

How to cancel your holiday to Greece: Rights, insurance and cancellations explained

Trending on Heart

S Club 7 recall heartbreaking moment they were told about bandmate Paul Cattermole's death

S Club recall heartbreaking moment they were told about bandmate Paul's death

Showbiz

What happened to the real Ben Field portrayed in BBC drama The Sixth Commandment?

Is Ben Field still in prison? What happened to the killer portrayed in The Sixth Commandment?

TV & Movies

Who is replacing Phillip Schofield on This Morning?

Who is replacing Phillip Schofield on This Morning?

Showbiz

The Radfords have their own television show

How old are Sue and Noel Radford and how many children do they have?

TV & Movies

Timothy Spall and Anne Reid star in the BBC true crime drama.

How many episodes of The Sixth Commandment are there? When it is next on BBC One and who's in the cast?

TV & Movies

The Sixth Commandment is a horrifying true story, dramatised by the BBC.

The Sixth Commandment: What’s the real story behind the series?

TV & Movies

This Morning's Iris Jones explains real reason she split with Egyptian toyboy

This Morning's Iris Jones explains real reason she split from Egyptian toyboy

Showbiz

Timothy Spall weight loss: Inside The Sixth Commandment actor's health transformation

Timothy Spall weight loss: Inside The Sixth Commandment actor's health transformation

Showbiz

Big Brother is returning to TV screens this autumn on ITV.

Big Brother to bring back iconic housemates for explosive ITV reboot

TV & Movies

Coldplay World Tour 2024: How to get tickets, prices, presale, locations and dates explained

Coldplay World Tour 2024: How to get tickets, prices, presale, locations and dates explained

Showbiz

Stacey Solomon shares footage of Joe Swash's wedding vows as they mark anniversary

Stacey Solomon shares footage of Joe Swash's wedding vows as they mark anniversary

Showbiz

Children can eat free and restaurants and cafe's across the UK

Where can kids eat for free in the summer holidays? Full list of restaurants

King Charles smirking while wearing his royal regalia

Why did King Charles get a pay rise? A look at the details

Showbiz

Jimmy Karz played greedy schoolboy Bruce Bogtrotter in the hit 1996 film Matilda.

Matilda's Bruce Bogtrotter unrecognisable after quitting fame to become a doctor

TV & Movies

Women walking and hold fans to protect themselves from the sun alongside a picture of Greece and the wildfires

When will the European heatwave end?