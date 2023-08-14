Cabin crew use secret code word to signal that you're attractive

14 August 2023, 15:21

A flight attendant has revealed the secret code word that reveals if they fancy you.
A flight attendant has revealed the secret code word that reveals if they fancy you. Picture: Alamy

A flight attendant dished the dirt on the cheeky game and explained it happens when passengers disembark the plane.

A flight attendant has revealed that crew members often use a secret code word to signal if they fancy someone on board.

The anonymous airline worker admitted there's a particular game cabin colleagues play when people leave a flight and it reveals if they find someone attractive.

By simply changing the way they say farewell to those heading out the exit, they can tell their friends if they have a little crush.

Thankfully, the Aussie attendant disclosed the word we're all going to be on the lookout for when walking off future flights on UK plane staff forum cabincrew.com.

A former cabin crew member has dished the details of the in-joke.
A former cabin crew member has dished the details of the in-joke. Picture: Alamy

Mysterious user LTN330 wrote: "There's the cheerio game you can play when passengers disembark.

"When you're standing there going 'buh-bye, thank you, take care' etc when you see someone you fancy, you say 'cheerio'."

"You need to do it with a buddy and the challenge is to keep a straight face."

Flight attendants use the code word "cheerio" to reveal if they have a passenger crush.
Flight attendants use the code word "cheerio" to reveal if they have a passenger crush. Picture: Alamy

Another flight attendant previously revealed her crew's special code that signalled if they thought a passenger was good-looking.

In an interview with Yahoo, cabin crew member Emily Witkop confessed: "I recall for a few years there was a ‘hot coffee’ code among flight attendants.

"You would say, ‘I’ve got hot coffee in 3B!’ Which meant there was an extremely attractive passenger in that particular seat who the other flight attendants should check out."

Additionally, former cabin crew worker Owen Beddall, who penned the book Confessions of a Qantas Flight Attendant, confessed his team referred to people they fancied as 'Bob', meaning 'best on board'.

The anonymous worker revealed the other codes they use on UK planes.
The anonymous worker revealed the other codes they use on UK planes. Picture: Alamy

On a Reddit thread, one cabin crew worker dished the dirt on another secret code with a more sensitive meaning.

"A lot of freight gets shipped on commercial flights," wrote the anonymous user.

"One of these items was always called HR on the radios. HR was an abbreviation for 'Human Remains'.

"Some people die far away from where they want to get buried. They're packed in wood-framed boxes, so you would never know what was inside except by the strange shape of them."

