Weather forecast: When is the next UK heatwave?

UK could be facing another heatwave this month following the hottest June on record. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Zoe Adams

The British summer time has taken a short pause thanks to recent high winds and downpours but, can we expect another heatwave soon? Here's the latest weather outlook and when we can hope for warm temperatures again.

June got the UK's summer off to a great start with clear blue skies and temperatures hitting above 30C, it was also named the hottest on record - so when can we expect the next UK heatwave?

Some weather forecasters have predicted it won't be long until Britain is basking in sunshine again, with some even suggesting we could see highs of 40 degrees like 2022, but so far, July hasn't looked promising.

The month, which brings with it high pollen counts and the school summer holidays, has so far been windy with many overcast days.

So when is the next UK heatwave? Here's what the Met Office has said so far:

London enjoyed highs of over 30C in June 2023 with more hot days forecast for the rest of summer. Picture: Alamy

When is the next heatwave in the UK?

The current long-range forecast from the Met Office, 10th-19th July, describes the weather as "unsettled" bringing with it thunderstorms and heavy rain fall at times.

While this weekend, we will see temperatures increase to around 28C again, it won't last for long as we head into a week with highs of 23C with lots of chances of showers.

However, as we look towards the end of the month, July 20th to August 3rd, the Met Office has forecast "slightly above average temperatures" with clearer conditions.

They said: "Towards the end of July and into August there are signs of a trend from generally less settled conditions towards generally more settled conditions, with higher pressure perhaps more likely to develop close to the northwest of the UK.

"However, predictability is fairly low, and rain or showers are still possible. Temperatures may return to generally above average values; however no extreme or prolonged heat is signalled at this stage."

Weather experts have predicted the UK could see temperatures of up to 40C again. Picture: Getty

Is there going to be a 40 degree heatwave?

At the moment, there is no 40C heatwave on the horizon as the weather becomes increasingly difficult to forecast the more long range it is.

However, experts have suggested the chances of another 40 degree stint are high this year.

Meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey told GB news: “Towards the middle to the end of July there is an increasing chance that high pressure may become established.

"On balance northern areas are more likely to see drier conditions with southern areas seeing greater risk of showers and thunderstorms. We can say there is a greater than normal chance of heat waves for the whole period of the middle to the end of July.

“We got 40C last year and before that happened no one thought there was an outside chance. There’s also a possibility we do continue to see those trends.”

What is the definition of a heatwave?

A hot stint of weather officially becomes a heatwave when an 'extended period of hot weather happens relative to the expected conditions of the area at that time of year'.

In the UK, a heatwave title is met when a spot records at least three consecutive days with a maximum temperature that meets or exceeds the temperature threshold. This threshold is county dependent in the UK.