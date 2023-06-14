8 simple and cheap ways to cool down a room during a summer heatwave

14 June 2023, 16:30

Woman laying on a sofa holding a white fan on her face
The UK's first heatwave has people struggling to be comfortable in their own homes. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Working from home unbearable in the heat? Struggling to sleep in a warm and stuffy room? Here are eight genius ways to cool down your house this summer.

The British summer weather may have got off to a slow start but June brought the goods with our first heatwave of 2023 which has so far delivered temperatures of 30 degrees and more.

And while some of us are enjoying our first stint of warmth and sunshine, for others it can prove a tough time, disrupting our sleep and bringing potential extra costs due to the constant use of fans - so how can we cool down a room quickly and cheaply?

Experts everywhere are bringing together their top tips on how to keep your house cool this summer to make everyday living conditions for you, your family and even your pets more bearable.

So until the heatwave ends, here are eight genius ways to cool down a room in your house that all comply with the cost of living crisis.

Woman standing in front of a fan drinking a class of water
Electric fans aren't the only way to cool down your room during a summer heatwave. Picture: Alamy

1. Close the curtains and blinds

As recommended by Dr Lindsay Browning, a psychologist and sleep expert at luxury bed retailer And So To Bed, closing our curtains and blinds during the day is a great option to keep the heat out.

She said: "The sun beaming on your windows creates a greenhouse effect, keeping them closed means that when bedtime comes around the room is a lot cooler than what it would be otherwise."

Read more: What should I do if I see a dog locked in a hot car?

Read more: When is it too hot to walk your dog?

2. Open windows at night time

When the temperatures heat up, our first response is to crack open a window, however, all that does is let more hot air in.

Dr Lindsay Browning said: "After the sun goes down, the outside air will start to cool down. At this point, it is a great idea to open the windows to let in a breeze of cool external air into the bedroom, helping cool the room and to provide needed air circulation."

3. Create a cross breeze

Where possible, open windows at the front and back of your home, allowing cooler air to flow in one side and out the other.

If you have a room with only one window, open all doors so the air can pass through the house creating a nice breeze.

4. Hang wet sheets

If you don't have a fan, or you're looking to cool down your room further, hang a wet or damp sheet in front of a window. This will cool warm air as it enters your home.

Woman wearing a stripy top sitting in front of a blue fan
Trying to cool down in a heatwave can seem an impossible task. Picture: Alamy

TikTok shows hack for sleeping in a heatwave

5. Place a frozen water bottle in front of your fan

Make your fan work harder and more effectively by placing a large bottle of frozen water in front of it.

This will cool the air the fan is blowing, making the room more comfortable during those unbearably hot nights.

6. Trays of ice water

If you place your hand above a tray of ice water you will definitely feel the air is colder. So if you have a small room to cool down, place multiple trays around it to bring the air temperature down.

7. Close your doors

When using a fan, close off unused room and focus your efforts to the main room you're in.

When the sun begins to go down, opening them up again will help create a better air flow.

8. Fit reflective window film

In extreme weathers and hotter climates, you will see many homes and car owners fit reflective films to their windows to keep the sun rays at bay.

Not too expensive and very effective, it's been reported it can reduce heat and glare by up to 99%.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Woman collected wrong dog from the groomers and didn't realise for four months [Stock Images]

Woman collected wrong dog from the groomers and didn't realise for four months

News

What should I do if I see a dog locked in a hot car?

What should I do if I see a dog locked in a hot car?

A woman has revealed her DIY swimming pool

Woman mocked after installing DIY budget swimming pool in her back garden

Holly Willoughby is wearing a green dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green floral mini dress

Celebrities

An expert has revealed the best way to sleep in the heatwave

Expert shows exact position you should sleep in to keep cool during heatwave

Trending on Heart

ITV boss hits back at accusation 'vast majority knew' about Phillip Schofield affair

ITV boss hits back at accusation 'vast majority knew' about Phillip Schofield affair

Showbiz

Who is Miriam Margolyes partner Heather Sutherland?

Who is Miriam Margolyes' partner Heather Sutherland?

Showbiz

Molly Marsh in a black outfit and grey blazer compared to Molly-Mae all in black taking a mirror selfie

How are Love Island's Molly Marsh and Molly-Mae Hague connected?

Showbiz

Mark Wright has opened up about his marriage

Mark Wright calls wife Michelle Keegan ‘sweetest’ person with rare insight into their marriage

Showbiz

Love Island's Zachariah Noble in before and after pictures

Zachariah Noble looks completely different before Love Island in incredible transformation pictures

Showbiz

Holly Willoughby has praised James Martin's wine brand

Holly Willoughby promotes celebrity friend's wine as Phillip Schofield's is axed

Showbiz

Jess Harding posing in a bikini for Love Island alongside a beauty photo from Instagram.

Love Island 2023's Jess Harding: Age, Instagram and business venture revealed

TV & Movies

Love Island star Tyrique Hyde standing in navy trunks for promo picture alongside picture of him in his car

Love Island 2023’s Tyrique Hyde: Age, football career and famous friends

TV & Movies

Love Island's Mehdi Edno wearing olourful swim trunks for his promo shot alongside a picture of him on the beach wearing a black t-shirt and cap

Love Island 2023’s Mehdi Edno: Age, job, where he's from and other important facts

TV & Movies

How much does it cost to leave your fan on at night? (stock image)

This is how much it costs to leave your fan on all night

Love Island's Leah Taylor wearing an orange dress giving side eye alongside a picture of Molly Marsh gasping

Love Island: How do Molly Marsh and Leah Taylor know each other and have they fallen out?

TV & Movies

Dog locked inside car outside Ikea in 29C rescued by police [Right and left: Stock Images]

Dog rescued from locked car outside an Ikea in 29C heat

Love Island's Leah Taylor wearing an ombre bikini in official shot alongside natural picture of her with her hair up

Meet Love Island bombshell Leah Taylor: Age, business and famous ex-boyfriend revealed

TV & Movies

Love Island Charlotte Sumner's official shot wearing a black wrap bikini alongside her on a beach in a leopard print bikini

Meet Love Island bombshell Charlotte Sumner: Job, where she's from and controversial age revealed

TV & Movies

A man is charging people to 'park like a wally'

Man charges people £10 for ‘parking like a wally’