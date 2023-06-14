8 simple and cheap ways to cool down a room during a summer heatwave

The UK's first heatwave has people struggling to be comfortable in their own homes. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Working from home unbearable in the heat? Struggling to sleep in a warm and stuffy room? Here are eight genius ways to cool down your house this summer.

The British summer weather may have got off to a slow start but June brought the goods with our first heatwave of 2023 which has so far delivered temperatures of 30 degrees and more.

And while some of us are enjoying our first stint of warmth and sunshine, for others it can prove a tough time, disrupting our sleep and bringing potential extra costs due to the constant use of fans - so how can we cool down a room quickly and cheaply?

Experts everywhere are bringing together their top tips on how to keep your house cool this summer to make everyday living conditions for you, your family and even your pets more bearable.

So until the heatwave ends, here are eight genius ways to cool down a room in your house that all comply with the cost of living crisis.

Electric fans aren't the only way to cool down your room during a summer heatwave. Picture: Alamy

1. Close the curtains and blinds

As recommended by Dr Lindsay Browning, a psychologist and sleep expert at luxury bed retailer And So To Bed, closing our curtains and blinds during the day is a great option to keep the heat out.

She said: "The sun beaming on your windows creates a greenhouse effect, keeping them closed means that when bedtime comes around the room is a lot cooler than what it would be otherwise."

2. Open windows at night time

When the temperatures heat up, our first response is to crack open a window, however, all that does is let more hot air in.

Dr Lindsay Browning said: "After the sun goes down, the outside air will start to cool down. At this point, it is a great idea to open the windows to let in a breeze of cool external air into the bedroom, helping cool the room and to provide needed air circulation."

3. Create a cross breeze

Where possible, open windows at the front and back of your home, allowing cooler air to flow in one side and out the other.

If you have a room with only one window, open all doors so the air can pass through the house creating a nice breeze.

4. Hang wet sheets

If you don't have a fan, or you're looking to cool down your room further, hang a wet or damp sheet in front of a window. This will cool warm air as it enters your home.

Trying to cool down in a heatwave can seem an impossible task. Picture: Alamy

5. Place a frozen water bottle in front of your fan

Make your fan work harder and more effectively by placing a large bottle of frozen water in front of it.

This will cool the air the fan is blowing, making the room more comfortable during those unbearably hot nights.

6. Trays of ice water

If you place your hand above a tray of ice water you will definitely feel the air is colder. So if you have a small room to cool down, place multiple trays around it to bring the air temperature down.

7. Close your doors

When using a fan, close off unused room and focus your efforts to the main room you're in.

When the sun begins to go down, opening them up again will help create a better air flow.

8. Fit reflective window film

In extreme weathers and hotter climates, you will see many homes and car owners fit reflective films to their windows to keep the sun rays at bay.

Not too expensive and very effective, it's been reported it can reduce heat and glare by up to 99%.