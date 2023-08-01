Met Office August weather forecast: Will there be another heatwave in the UK?
1 August 2023, 12:59
What is the Met Office's forecast for August, will we have a heatwave and when is the weather set to improve?
The Met Office have published their UK long-term forecast for August, and it looks like chances of high temperatures and a heatwave are very low.
Across July, the UK has seen seriously unsettled conditions and temperatures mostly below average for this time of the year.
While there were hopes that August could bring more sunshine and warmer spells, the recent forecasts are predicting much of the same.
Here's a breakdown of the August long-term weather forecast and if we can expect a heatwave any time soon.
Met Office's August weather forecast
5th -14th August
The beginning of August will see more unsettled conditions, with showers and sunshine dominating their weather for the first two weeks.
While rain could last for longer spells at the start of August, there are also chances of drier and brighter periods around this time.
Temperatures are expected between the 5th and 14th August to remain mostly below average.
15th - 29th August
Through the middle to the end of August, more changeable weather is forecast with rain and showers predicted for many areas.
There are expected to be shorter-lived periods of drier and more settled weather which may bring some warmer days.
However, the Met Office have confirmed: "Any prolonged dry and hot spells appear to be unlikely."
Will there be a heatwave in August?
At the moment, hopes for a heatwave in August look too be dwindling.
As the Met Office long-term forecast predicts, while warmer temperatures could arrive towards the end of August, these are not expected to be worthy of a heatwave title.
