UK weather: Exact date 40C heatwave set to hit Britain in July

30 June 2023, 11:59 | Updated: 30 June 2023, 12:03

The weather is set to heat up next month
The weather is set to heat up next month. Picture: Getty Images/Twitter Met Office
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Met Office UK weather forecast: Is there a heatwave on the way? Here's what we know...

After a very warm June, things are set to get even hotter over the next few weeks with a heatwave on the way.

Despite things cooling down over the next three days, according to Met Office towards the middle of July pressure will increase.

Meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey told GB news: “Towards the middle to the end of July there is an increasing chance that high pressure may become established.

“On balance northern areas are more likely to see drier conditions with southern areas seeing greater risk of showers and thunderstorms.

The weather is set to heat up over the next few weeks
The weather is set to heat up over the next few weeks. Picture: Getty Images

"We can say there is a greater than normal chance of heat waves for the whole period of the middle to the end of July.

“We got 40C last year and before that happened no one thought there was an outside chance. There’s also a possibility we do continue to see those trends.”

He added: “Because of the change in climate our extreme temperatures are continuously being pushed. There is an increasing chance these extremes could get pushed further.”

Weather charts predict the hottest part of the month will be from 12th July to 26th July, according to the Met Office.

While the sunshine will be back in a couple of weeks, there is set to be more rain before we get there.

Brits across the country will be sunbathing over the next few weeks
Brits across the country will be sunbathing over the next few weeks. Picture: Getty Images

The Met Office is warning outbreaks of rain will move east across Scotland over the weekend, with showers expected across England and Wales over the weekend.

The three day weather forecast states: “Things are remaining changeable on Saturday with outbreaks of rain and brisk winds across the north.

“A dry day elsewhere with sunny spells, feeling warm in the south and cooler in the north.”

It adds: “Dry for many on Sunday and Monday with sunny spells, though scattered showers and some persistent rain in the northwest.

“More widespread outbreaks of rain possible on Tuesday with temperatures near average.”

Weather

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

