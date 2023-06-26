Brits could be turned away from Spain under new travel rules

You could be turned away from passport control. Picture: Getty Images/Alamy

By Naomi Bartram

New travel rules could see Britains turned away from European countries such as Spain, Italy and Portugal.

Families heading to Spain could face travel chaos this year under new holiday rules brought in after Brexit.

Under the scheme, holidaymakers will soon have to apply for a travel permit which allows them to enter all EU nations including hotspots Greece, Turkey and Italy.

This is called an European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) visa waiver and will cost 7€.

The beach at Salou in Catalonia, Spain. Picture: Alamy

Officials have introduced the new rules to enforce the borders of the Schengen zone, which includes most of Europe's mainland countries.

The scheme was due to go live at the end of 2023, but was pushed back to 2024 and has now been tipped to come in later this year as early as November.

Most online applications will be approved quickly, but if there’s an error in your ETIAS request, it could be rejected and you could be turned away at border control.

You could be turned away from Spanish borders. Picture: Getty Images

According to Schengen Visa Info, ETIAS applications could be turned down for the following reasons:

Your passport is invalid

You are considered a “risk"

You have a Schengen Information System (SIS) alert

You submit an incomplete application

You do not attend a required interview

You can request an appeal if your ETIAS application is turned down the first time.

What is an ETIAS?

European Travel Information and Authorisation System is a planned electronic authorisation system of the European Union.

Airports will be checking for your ETIAS. Picture: Alamy

It allows you to travel to the European Union or the Schengen Area, apart from the Republic of Ireland, which is a member of the Common Travel Area.

For people over the age of 18, the ETIAS will cost around €7 each. Children and people over the age of 70 can get an ETIAS free of charge.

The electronic system will keep track of visitors from countries who don’t need a visa to enter the Schengen Zone.

With an ETIAS, UK citizens can stay in Europe for a maximum of 90 days within a 180-period, and it’s valid for three years.