UK weather: Scorching two-week heatwave to hit Britain with 40C highs

26 June 2023, 12:25 | Updated: 26 June 2023, 12:29

Hot weather is hitting the UK this summer
Hot weather is hitting the UK this summer. Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

According to the Met Office, things are about to get very hot in the UK over the summer, with five heatwaves heading for Britain...

If you thought the hot weather was over, there’s another heatwave on the way in the UK.

According to Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey, Brits are set to face 14 days of sweltering heat next month with temperatures even reaching 40C.

In fact, they could even beat last year’s record-breaking 40.3C experienced in Lincolnshire as more hot air sweeps across the country.

Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said northern areas would be likely to see the drier weather, telling the Mirror: "Towards the middle to the end of July there is an increasing chance that high pressure may become established.

Kent, 25th June 2023, as temperatures reach 30C
Kent, 25th June 2023, as temperatures reach 30C. Picture: Alamy

"On balance northern areas are more likely to see drier conditions with southern areas seeing greater risk of showers and thunderstorms.

"We can say there is a greater than normal chance of heat waves for the whole period of the middle to the end of July.

"Because of the change in climate our extreme temperatures are continuously being pushed.

"There is an increasing chance these extremes could get pushed further. We got 40C last year and before that happened no one thought there was an outside chance."

The hot weather is set to return to the UK
The hot weather is set to return to the UK. Picture: Alamy

He added: "There’s also a possibility we do continue to see those trends."

This comes as it was revealed the UK could be hit with five more heatwaves over the next few months.

The Weather Company forecasters said there would be a blast of hot weather in early and late July, as well as two more at the start of August and another in September.

Meanwhile, the joint hottest temperature recorded so far in 2023 hit the UK on Sunday afternoon.

Coningsby in Lincolnshire reached 32.2C, matching the same mercury in Chertsey, Surrey, on 10 June.

But things freshened up when thunderstorms lashed many areas across northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

