Britain set to swelter in extreme heat triggered by 47C heatwave in Spain

Britain set for extreme heat triggered by 47C heatwave in Spain. Picture: Getty/Met Office

By Alice Dear

Britain may be about to get a lot hotter as meteorologists predict a rise in temperatures.

The UK is predicted to return to sweltering temperatures in the coming days, meteorologists have forecast.

Experts have warned extreme heat may be arriving to Britain, triggered by the Spanish heatwave which is set to send the mercury to a blistering 47C.

While many areas of the UK are enduring thunderstorms today (Thursday), the lightening, thunder and rain is expected to clear soon and be replaced with soaring temperatures.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, Senior Meteorologist at British Weather Services, Jim Dale, said: "At the moment the focus is on Spain for this weekend onwards and possible record temperatures, 47.6C being the current record."

Met Office UK forecast: Friday 3:00pm. Picture: Met Office

Met Office UK forecast: Saturday 4:00pm. Picture: Met Office

He added: "The bottom line - we are in very uncertain times with climate change and we are possibly at a tipping point."

Dale told the publication that models are showing highs of up to 31C could be hitting the UK as early at tomorrow (Friday).

Met Office UK forecast: Sunday 4:00pm. Picture: Met Office

On Friday, London is expected to reach highs of 27C, while other areas like Cardiff will enjoy more manageable temperatures of 22C. In Scotland, temperatures are excepted to be much lower at 17C.

On Sunday, temperatures will shoot up again, with highs of 28C in London.

