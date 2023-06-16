British holidaymakers warned over £93-a-day payment to visit Spain

16 June 2023, 11:09

Brits heading to Spain are being warned of a lesser known travel rule.
Brits heading to Spain are being warned of a lesser known travel rule. Picture: Alamy

UK holidaymakers jetting off to Spain could be asked to prove they have enough cash for their trip.

British holidaymakers flying off to Spain have been warned about a largely unknown travel rule that could affect their finances.

Random spot checks mean UK tourists could be asked to prove they have enough cash in the bank for the duration of their sun-soaked trip.

Spanish officials have stated that visitors are required to have a minimum of £93 a day per person put aside.

Travellers are expected to have hundreds of pounds on hand, depending on the length of stay and size of party, to show they can access "sufficient financial means".

Random spot checks are being enforced by Spanish officials.
Random spot checks are being enforced by Spanish officials. Picture: Alamy

If a family of four arrived for a two-week trip to Costa del Sol, they would need upwards of €436 a day or €6,104 for the entirety of the holiday.

Along with having enough funds in the bank, people would also need proof of return or onward tickets, plus details of pre-booked accommodation, whether that's a hotel, villa, holiday home or a friend's address.

The rule is being enforced in all Spanish territories, including popular destinations from Barcelona, Benidorm and Ibiza, to Majorca, Magaluf, and Menorca.

UK tourists visiting Spain will need £93 in savings, per person per day.
UK tourists visiting Spain will need £93 in savings, per person per day. Picture: Alamy

Spanish Tourist Office director (UK) Manuel Butler previously said in a statement: "The requirement for UK travellers to be able to illustrate sufficient means for the duration of their stay and the return is established in the Schengen Borders Code and is not a Spain-specific requirement.

"This is not a new requirement and has been in place for some time for visitors from outside of the European Union or Schengen area.

"When entering Spain, these checks are not systematically carried out for every traveller."

While the savings rule won't always be enforced, it is possible, so travel advisors are encouraging tourists to be prepared.

In fact, if you've travelled to Spain before you might have already encountered the financial request as the rule has been in place for years.

The rule is being enforced in all Spanish territories, including Majorca, Ibiza, Magaluf, Benidorm, Barcelona, and Tenerife.
The rule is being enforced in all Spanish territories, including Majorca, Ibiza, Magaluf, Benidorm, Barcelona, and Tenerife. Picture: Alamy

In balance, Manuel also revealed there were similar travel rules put in place for tourists entering Britain.

He added: "Likewise, travellers coming to the UK are also required to show that they have specific means to support themselves and any dependents for the duration of the trip and the ability to pay for the return or onward journey."

