Full list of the worst parks for hayfever sufferers this weekend
23 June 2023, 13:54
These are the parks you'll want to avoid this weekend if you're a hayfever sufferer.
With the Met Office predicting very high pollen counts over the next few days, people who suffer from hayfever are preparing themselves for itchy eyes and streaming noses.
The one in five Brits that suffer from hayfever will know that June and July is the peak for pollen levels across the UK, but this weekend is going to be especially difficult.
And with the sun shining and the temperatures shooting up, it's going to be harder than ever to stay away for parks, fields and gardens with plans millions of people planning picnics and BBQs across the country.
To help with decision-making for hayfever sufferers this weekend, The Sun have assessed data from AccuWeather to highlight the areas in across England and Scotland which will have very high pollen ratings from now until Monday.
You can find the full list here:
- Cannock Chase Country Park, Milford
- Rutland Water, Rutland
- Sutton Park, London
- John Muir Country Park, Dunbar
- Queen Elizabeth Country Park, Hampshire
- Moors Valley Country Park, Dorset
- Delamere Forest Park, Cheshire
- Bradgate Park, Leicestershire
- Hatfield Forest, Essex
- Weston Park, Staffordshire
- Shipley Country Park, Derby/Nottingham
- Marbury Country Park, Cheshire
- Henham Park, Suffolk
- Rother Valley Country Park, Rotherham
- Chasewater, Staffordshire
- Wimbledon Common, London
- Heaton Park, Manchester
- Kingfisher, Birmingham
- Petworth Park, West Sussex
- Dalkeith Park, Edinburgh
- Seven Sisters Country Park, East Sussex
- Attingham Park, Shropshire
- Pennington Flash Country Park, Greater Manchester
- Kingsbury Water Park, Warwickshire
- Spye Park, Wiltshire
- Hadleigh Castle, Essex
- Marston Vale Millennium, Bedford
- Country Park
- Arrow Valley Park, Worcestershire
- Lickey Hills, Birmingham
- Sotterley Park, Suffolk
- Hylands Park, Chelmsford
- Wollaton Park, Nottingham
- Dodington Park, South Gloucestershire
- Woodgate Valley Country Park, Birmingham
- Coombe Country Park, Warwickshire
Doctor gives tips on coping with hay fever
