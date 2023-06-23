Full list of the worst parks for hayfever sufferers this weekend

23 June 2023, 13:54

Full list of the worst parks for hayfever sufferers this weekend. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

These are the parks you'll want to avoid this weekend if you're a hayfever sufferer.

With the Met Office predicting very high pollen counts over the next few days, people who suffer from hayfever are preparing themselves for itchy eyes and streaming noses.

The one in five Brits that suffer from hayfever will know that June and July is the peak for pollen levels across the UK, but this weekend is going to be especially difficult.

And with the sun shining and the temperatures shooting up, it's going to be harder than ever to stay away for parks, fields and gardens with plans millions of people planning picnics and BBQs across the country.

Hay fever sufferers will feel the effects of the pollen count this weekend
Hay fever sufferers will feel the effects of the pollen count this weekend. Picture: Alamy

To help with decision-making for hayfever sufferers this weekend, The Sun have assessed data from AccuWeather to highlight the areas in across England and Scotland which will have very high pollen ratings from now until Monday.

You can find the full list here:

  1. Cannock Chase Country Park, Milford
  2. Rutland Water, Rutland
  3. Sutton Park, London
  4. John Muir Country Park, Dunbar
  5. Queen Elizabeth Country Park, Hampshire
  6. Moors Valley Country Park, Dorset
  7. Delamere Forest Park, Cheshire
  8. Bradgate Park, Leicestershire
  9. Hatfield Forest, Essex
  10. Weston Park, Staffordshire
  11. Shipley Country Park, Derby/Nottingham
  12. Marbury Country Park, Cheshire
  13. Henham Park, Suffolk
  14. Rother Valley Country Park, Rotherham
  15. Chasewater, Staffordshire
  16. Wimbledon Common, London
  17. Heaton Park, Manchester
  18. Kingfisher, Birmingham
  19. Petworth Park, West Sussex
  20. Dalkeith Park, Edinburgh
  21. Seven Sisters Country Park, East Sussex
  22. Attingham Park, Shropshire
  23. Pennington Flash Country Park, Greater Manchester
  24. Kingsbury Water Park, Warwickshire
  25. Spye Park, Wiltshire
  26. Hadleigh Castle, Essex
  27. Marston Vale Millennium, Bedford
  28. Country Park
  29. Arrow Valley Park, Worcestershire
  30. Lickey Hills, Birmingham
  31. Sotterley Park, Suffolk
  32. Hylands Park, Chelmsford
  33. Wollaton Park, Nottingham
  34. Dodington Park, South Gloucestershire
  35. Woodgate Valley Country Park, Birmingham
  36. Coombe Country Park, Warwickshire

Doctor gives tips on coping with hay fever

