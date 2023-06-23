Full list of the worst parks for hayfever sufferers this weekend

Full list of the worst parks for hayfever sufferers this weekend. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

These are the parks you'll want to avoid this weekend if you're a hayfever sufferer.

With the Met Office predicting very high pollen counts over the next few days, people who suffer from hayfever are preparing themselves for itchy eyes and streaming noses.

The one in five Brits that suffer from hayfever will know that June and July is the peak for pollen levels across the UK, but this weekend is going to be especially difficult.

And with the sun shining and the temperatures shooting up, it's going to be harder than ever to stay away for parks, fields and gardens with plans millions of people planning picnics and BBQs across the country.

Hay fever sufferers will feel the effects of the pollen count this weekend. Picture: Alamy

To help with decision-making for hayfever sufferers this weekend, The Sun have assessed data from AccuWeather to highlight the areas in across England and Scotland which will have very high pollen ratings from now until Monday.

You can find the full list here:

Cannock Chase Country Park, Milford Rutland Water, Rutland Sutton Park, London John Muir Country Park, Dunbar Queen Elizabeth Country Park, Hampshire Moors Valley Country Park, Dorset Delamere Forest Park, Cheshire Bradgate Park, Leicestershire Hatfield Forest, Essex Weston Park, Staffordshire Shipley Country Park, Derby/Nottingham Marbury Country Park, Cheshire Henham Park, Suffolk Rother Valley Country Park, Rotherham Chasewater, Staffordshire Wimbledon Common, London Heaton Park, Manchester Kingfisher, Birmingham Petworth Park, West Sussex Dalkeith Park, Edinburgh Seven Sisters Country Park, East Sussex Attingham Park, Shropshire Pennington Flash Country Park, Greater Manchester Kingsbury Water Park, Warwickshire Spye Park, Wiltshire Hadleigh Castle, Essex Marston Vale Millennium, Bedford Country Park Arrow Valley Park, Worcestershire Lickey Hills, Birmingham Sotterley Park, Suffolk Hylands Park, Chelmsford Wollaton Park, Nottingham Dodington Park, South Gloucestershire Woodgate Valley Country Park, Birmingham Coombe Country Park, Warwickshire

