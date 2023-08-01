How to see the August Supermoons: What are they are when will they be visible?

Look out for the rare Super Blue Moon Pictures. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

There are two Supermoons this month but where and when can you see them?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Stargazers should look to the skies tonight to catch a glimpse of the Full Sturgeon Supermoon and again on 31st August for the rare Super Blue Moon.

This is the first time there have been two Supermoons in the same month since January 2018.

According to Italian astronomer Gianluca Masi, founder of the Virtual Telescope Project, the next expected sighting of a double Supermoon is not until 2037.

But where and when can you see these supermoons and what are they?

This is the first double supermoon in years. Picture: Getty

What is a Supermoon?

According to Royal Museums Greenwich, a Supermoon occurs when the Moon is at its closest point along its orbit to the Earth at the same time as a full moon.

This means that the Moon can appear up to 14 per cent larger and 30 per cent brighter compared with when the Moon is furthest away.

What is a Blue Moon and when is the next one?

The RMG explains that Blue Moons are the third full Moon in a season that has four full Moons.

Despite its name, Blue Moons aren’t actually blue. The colour appears when viewing the moon through a haze of dust particles in the atmosphere, causing the bluish tinge. They tend to occur every two to three years with the next Blue Moon appearing in May 2026.

The supermoons should be visible across the UK. Picture: Alamy

When can you see the Supermoons?

The best time to see the Sturgeon Supermoon is at 7:11pm tonight when it reaches it peak and is only 222,159 miles away.

The Super Blue Moon can be spotted on 31st August, peaking at 2:35am when it is only 222,043 miles away.

Where can you see the Supermoons?

Both Supermoons should be visible across the UK as long as there are clear skies and no obstructions.

Read more: