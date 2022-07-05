Exclusive

Professor Brian Cox predicts we could go on holiday to space within 10 years

By Naomi Bartram

Professor Brian Cox joined Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast this morning.

Professor Brian Cox has said space tourism could happen within the next seven to 10 years.

The TV scientist joined Heart Breakfast’s Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden today to talk all about his brand new arena tour ‘Horizons: A 21st Century Space Odyssey’.

And during the chat, Professor Cox revealed he thinks we could go on holiday to space within the next ten years.

Amanda explained: “There’s a hotelier who reckons in about three and a half years he could create a hotel that would orbit the moon and people could stay in it by 2030.”

Brian Cox thinks space holidays are possible within 10 years. Picture: Alamy

She then asked: “Is this something you think could happen?”

To Jamie’s surprise, the scientist quickly answered: “I do actually,” before continuing: “They’ve now managed to build reusable rockets so I wouldn’t be surprised if space tourism opened up in seven to ten years.

“It’s wonderful, every astronaut says it changes their life, when you see the earth from space. I think it might change the way we behave.”

Horizons : A 21st Century Space Odyssey kicks off in August around the UK and Ireland.

