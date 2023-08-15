Elderly couple charged £110 by Ryanair for printing off wrong boarding passes

15 August 2023, 11:51

Elderly couple charged £110 by Ryanair for printing off wrong boarding passes
Elderly couple charged £110 by Ryanair for printing off wrong boarding passes. Picture: Kennedy News/ Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The pensioners were left 'disgusted' after the simple mistake resulted in a charge of £55 each.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

An elderly couple have been left furious after they were charged £110 by Ryanair to print out their boarding passes.

Retired GP Ruth Jaffe, 79, and her retired paediatrician husband Peter Jaffe, 80, were travelling from London Stansted to Bergerac, France on 11th August when the incident happened.

Ruth had checked in online the day before their flight, however, accidentally downloaded and printed off their return boarding passes and not the outbound ones.

When she approached the Ryanair desk to explain the mistake, she was left horrified when they progressed to charge the couple £55 each to print out their outbound boarding passes, a total payment of £110 they had not expected.

Ruth and Peter Jaffe were charged £110 by Ryanair to print out their correct boarding passes
Ruth and Peter Jaffe were charged £110 by Ryanair to print out their correct boarding passes. Picture: Kennedy News

The couple had already shed out £278 for their return flights to France, and spent a little more to ensure they could sit next to one another.

Ryanair told the couple that they "ignored their email reminded" and said they had been "correctly charged the airport check-in fee of £55 per passenger".

Ruth said: "The website was very confusing, they're trying to get you to add on this and that.

"I didn't realise I was checking in for the coming home flight. At the airport, I tried to get the boarding card and it said check in is closed and I needed to go to the desk.

"They said that's £55 per person. I thought it was absolutely disgusting but I had no option so paid up. It was very stressful."

Peter and Ruth Jaffe were charged £55 each after they accidentally downloaded the wrong boarding passes
Peter and Ruth Jaffe were charged £55 each after they accidentally downloaded the wrong boarding passes. Picture: Kennedy News

She went on: "The nice girl at the desk told me to complain to Ryanair. I could afford to pay it but it made me furious. We're lucky we can afford it but for a family it would be absolutely disastrous."

Ruth's daughter later took to Twitter to complain about their treatment by the airline, and received a flurry of support after the tweet racked up more than 124,000 likes.

She said: "It's fantastic how people have supported us. Other members of the family who are flying to meet us are refusing to go on Ryanair.

"We've booked our flights back so we don't have an option, we're stuck with them. I'd like to be given back my money please. Having bought the tickets in advance, I'm very p*ssed off about it."

Ryanair have said that the fee is explained in their terms and conditions
Ryanair have said that the fee is explained in their terms and conditions. Picture: Getty

Ryanair explain that if passengers do not check-in online up to two hours before the scheduled departure time they can check in at the airport up to 40 minutes before departures.

However, the latter option means a charge at the airport check-in.

A spokesperson for Ryanair said: "In accordance with Ryanair’s T&C's, which these passengers agreed to at the time of booking, they failed to check-in online before arriving at Stansted airport (11 Aug) despite receiving an email reminder (10 Aug) to check-in online. These passengers were correctly charged the airport check-in fee (£55 per pax).

"All passengers travelling with Ryanair agree to check-in online before arriving at their departure airport and all passengers are sent an email/SMS, reminding them to do so 24hrs before departure.

"We regret that these passengers ignored their email reminder and failed to check-in online."

Read more:

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prince William and Kate Middleton are "determined to break the heir and spare cycle," a royal expert has claimed.

Prince William and Prince Harry's fallout influenced the way Kate Middleton raises her children

Royals

First Bus and McGill's Group join forces to launch new night-time services for Glasgow

UK & World

Michael Jones named as worker who died at site of Everton FC's new stadium

UK & World

Footage shows moment suspected human trafficker jumps out of car during police chase in Hungary

UK & World

Wage data shows living standards no longer taking the battering they once were - but it's not all good news

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Sue and Noel Radford are on their 18th holiday in 20 months.

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford jets off on 18th family holiday in 20 months

Celebrities

Is Bob Hope leaving Emmerdale and does he die?

Does Bob Hope die in Emmerdale following heart-attack?

TV & Movies

Emmerdale actor Liam Fox: Inside his personal life with wife and children

Inside Emmerdale actor Liam Fox's personal life with wife and children

Showbiz

Jonnie shares three boys with his wife Jessica.

Who is Jonnie Irwin's wife? Inside presenter's family life with Jessica Holmes and three kids

Celebrities

Is Dan Spencer leaving Emmerdale for good and what has actor Liam Fox said about it?

Is Dan Spencer leaving Emmerdale for good?

TV & Movies

Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb have reunited for a new TV show

When is Alison & Larry: Billericay to Barry on TV?

Showbiz

A flight attendant has revealed the secret code word that signals they fancy you.

Cabin crew use secret code word to signal that you're attractive

Travel

Sir David Jason has given fans a health update

Sir David Jason gives health update after being forced to cancel Only Fools and Horses event

Showbiz

Inside Stacey Solomon's family holiday with husband Joe Swash and five kids

Inside Stacey Solomon's family holiday with husband Joe Swash and five kids

Showbiz

Gogglebox's Jenny Newby introduces baby Olive-Mae to fans online.

Gogglebox's Jenny Newby welcomes third great-grandchild and shares sweet name

Gogglebox

Danny Jones' son fell ill while on holiday

McFly singer Danny Jones' son rushed to hospital on family holiday

Showbiz

Sue shows off her new look

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford shocks fans with new look

Celebrities

Adam Thomas took to Instagram to reveal his diagnosis

Adam Thomas reveals chronic illness diagnosis after secret health battle

Showbiz

Bobby Brazier has had a varied career so far

Who is Bobby Brazier? Inside the actor's life

Showbiz

Josie Gibson has spoken out about her love life

Who is Josie Gibson's new boyfriend? Everything we know about the presenter's partner

Showbiz