Woman sat next to screaming child asks airlines to offer adult-only flights

Would you pay more for an adult-only flight? Picture: TikTok/Getty

By Alice Dear

A woman has opened up the conversation of adult-only flights after complaining about the noise made by a child on her flight.

There's nothing better than a smooth flight with no complications, no drunken hen or stag dos chanting in the back rows and, of course, no screaming children.

Of course, this is never a guarantee for anyone booking a flight and often we are sat exactly where we don't want to be; one row in front of a child having a tantrum.

Many of us, however, will just shove some headphones in and leave the family to deal with the screams, after all, what good does people giving the parents a dirty look do?

One woman, however, has decided that the best way for people to avoid howling children is for airlines to offer adult-only flights.

The woman is calling for airlines to offer adult-only flights for people that won't want to be disturbed by screaming children. Picture: Getty

This comes after Morgan Lee, 24, from Florida sat on a three-hour flight with a child screaming "the entire time".

Sharing a video of herself listening to the child's cries, Morgan wrote: “Why isn’t there such a thing as adult only flights? I would pay so much money.”

She captioned the TikTok video with: "The flight was three hours and I listened to this the entire time."

Watch the video here:

In the comments, she told people that she put noise-cancelling headphones in, but they did nothing to help the situation.

She wrote: “I have noise cancelling headphones, the child was well over five years old, and they sat directly behind me while kicking my chair as the mother slept."

The video and Morgan's comments opened up a debate about whether adult-only flights should become something airlines should offer.

Some people thought that Morgan was too hard on the child and the mother, with one commenting: "This was harder for mum than it was for you."

Another wrote: "As a woman who used to get extremely frustrated by this, I promise you now (as a mom) the mothers are already stressed because we know everyone else is mad."

Other people agreed with Morgan and jumped to defend her, with one person commenting: "I am a mother and I agree! I would pay more for an adult only flight. Why is everyone so pressed?? She isn’t suggesting to throw them off board."

Another person wrote: "Why are people hating on this video? EVERY SANE PERSON WANTS THIS!"

What do you think? Have your say here: