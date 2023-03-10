Woman shares 'genius' way she stops people talking to her on flights

10 March 2023, 15:08 | Updated: 10 March 2023, 15:18

A TikTok user has praised for brutal way she stops people from talking mid-air.
A TikTok user has praised for brutal way she stops people from talking mid-air. Picture: Getty/Alamy

Her unusual method sparked a heated debate online, with some TikTok users branding it "bad karma".

A woman has been labelled a "genius" for the controversial way she asks passengers to quieten down on flights.

TikTok user Sam, who goes by @samiamdean, revealed she has a failsafe way of getting rowdy travellers to immediately stop talking if she's trying to relax mid-air.

Sharing her "life hack" online, the social media star explained exactly how the trick works in a clip called: "Scam to shut up ppl."

The video, which has been viewed almost two million times, starts with Sam saying, "Here's a scam for the girls and the guys."

She continues: "If you're ever at a hotel or... I've used this on aeroplanes as well, where people are next to you and being really loud and rude...

"And you like wanna ask them to be quiet, but you don't wanna be a d**k about it.

"If you say to them, 'Hey, I'm sorry, could you please quiet down? I have to wake up really early for a funeral tomorrow.'

"Every time they immediately feel so bad and they will quiet down instantly."

There's nothing more frustrating than a noisy flight.
There's nothing more frustrating than a noisy flight. Picture: Alamy

Followers were divided over her unique method but some thought it was a "smart" way to get instant peace and quiet.

"Immediate vibe killer, I love you for this," wrote on TikTok user.

Another said: "You're a genius."

While a third added: "Amazing. I have to fly this week. I will remember this."

One social media user even admitted that her mother used this exact story, writing: "My mom did this once and then she proceeded to sob her eyes out for the rest of the flight like her lie was too good," to which Sam joking replied: "COMMITMENT".

Sam's method has split opinion online.
Sam's method has split opinion online. Picture: Getty

However others weren't convinced and believed it was "bad karma" to lie about death.

"I could literally never speak that energy into existence," said one follower.

A second added: "Um way too superstitious to utter those worlds. On an airplane."

"I believe in karma too much. My trauma would also think if I spoke this it would actually happen."

Those stuck in the middle offered alternative approaches, most with a more mild fib in mind.

"I just do a pretend call and say 'sorry this person is being super loud I can't hear you," wrote one user.

"I just start joining the conversation and start commenting on the people they are talking about like I know them," joked another.

Read more:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

How to remove snow from your car and drive safely

How to remove snow from the car and drive safely in icy weather

News

Sally-Ann scooped over £838,000 on the EuroMillions draw.

Mum working two jobs to make ends meet wins £838k on lottery

Money

Boots is making changes to its Advantage Card points and discounts scheme.

Boots announces big Advantage Card shake-up from discounts to points

Shopping

Aldi customers are not happy about the new rules being put in place in some stores

Aldi shoppers furious as staff start checking bags for stolen goods

Shopping

A total of 32 Wetherspoon pubs are being put on sale across the UK

Which Wetherspoons are closing down? Full list of UK pub closures

Trending on Heart

Taylor and Hugo were matched on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Where are Tayla Winter and Hugo Armstrong now?

Celebrities

Mae Muller is the UK's first female representative at Eurovision since 2018.

Eurovision UK entry Mae Muller: Songs, age, parents and more revealed

Showbiz

The Friends actress realised she had gone too far with cosmetic tweaks.

Courteney Cox admits getting fillers is her 'biggest beauty regret'

Celebrities

Melissa Sheppard and Josh White were matched on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Where are Melissa Sheppard and Josh White now?

TV & Movies

The mum-of-three told fans she felt "frazzled".

Helen Flanagan shares motherhood struggles after split from Scott Sinclair

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon fans were in hysterics over her photo blunder

Stacey Solomon in hysterics as fan points out awkward blunder in new baby pics

Celebrities

MAFS Australia couple Melinda and Layton selfies

Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Where are Melinda Willis and Layton Mills now?

TV & Movies

Stacey's son Rex, 3, has had his long blonde locks chopped off.

Stacey Solomon's son Rex 'looks 21' after dramatic new haircut

Celebrities

Adam Seed appeared on two other reality shows before MAFS

Married at First Sight Australia Adam Seed: Here's where you've seen him before

TV & Movies

Call The Midwife could see a reunion for the final episode

Call The Midwife star hints return of legendary characters for last ever episode

TV & Movies

New mum Amy announced her baby son's name on Instagram.

Love Island's Amy Hart reveals baby's name and special meaning behind it

Celebrities

MAFS stars Duncan James and Alyssa Barmonde were matched on season 10

Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Where are Duncan James and Alyssa Barmonde now?

TV & Movies

Caitlin and Shannon were matched on Married at First Sight Australia

Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Where are Shannon Adams and Caitlin McConville now?

TV & Movies

MAFS Australia couple Janelle and Adam

Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Where are Janelle Han and Adam Seed now?

TV & Movies

The Chase viewers furious over Bradley Walsh's 'harsh' decision to reject answer

The Chase viewers furious over Bradley Walsh's 'harsh' decision to reject answer

TV & Movies