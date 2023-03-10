Woman shares 'genius' way she stops people talking to her on flights

A TikTok user has praised for brutal way she stops people from talking mid-air. Picture: Getty/Alamy

Her unusual method sparked a heated debate online, with some TikTok users branding it "bad karma".

A woman has been labelled a "genius" for the controversial way she asks passengers to quieten down on flights.

TikTok user Sam, who goes by @samiamdean, revealed she has a failsafe way of getting rowdy travellers to immediately stop talking if she's trying to relax mid-air.

Sharing her "life hack" online, the social media star explained exactly how the trick works in a clip called: "Scam to shut up ppl."

The video, which has been viewed almost two million times, starts with Sam saying, "Here's a scam for the girls and the guys."

She continues: "If you're ever at a hotel or... I've used this on aeroplanes as well, where people are next to you and being really loud and rude...

"And you like wanna ask them to be quiet, but you don't wanna be a d**k about it.

"If you say to them, 'Hey, I'm sorry, could you please quiet down? I have to wake up really early for a funeral tomorrow.'

"Every time they immediately feel so bad and they will quiet down instantly."

There's nothing more frustrating than a noisy flight. Picture: Alamy

Followers were divided over her unique method but some thought it was a "smart" way to get instant peace and quiet.

"Immediate vibe killer, I love you for this," wrote on TikTok user.

Another said: "You're a genius."

While a third added: "Amazing. I have to fly this week. I will remember this."

One social media user even admitted that her mother used this exact story, writing: "My mom did this once and then she proceeded to sob her eyes out for the rest of the flight like her lie was too good," to which Sam joking replied: "COMMITMENT".

Sam's method has split opinion online. Picture: Getty

However others weren't convinced and believed it was "bad karma" to lie about death.

"I could literally never speak that energy into existence," said one follower.

A second added: "Um way too superstitious to utter those worlds. On an airplane."

"I believe in karma too much. My trauma would also think if I spoke this it would actually happen."

Those stuck in the middle offered alternative approaches, most with a more mild fib in mind.

"I just do a pretend call and say 'sorry this person is being super loud I can't hear you," wrote one user.

"I just start joining the conversation and start commenting on the people they are talking about like I know them," joked another.

