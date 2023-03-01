‘I refused to swap plane seats with newlyweds on their honeymoon’

1 March 2023, 13:32 | Updated: 1 March 2023, 13:36

A man has asked for advice after he refused to swap sweats with a couple
A man has asked for advice after he refused to swap sweats with a couple. Picture: Getty Images/Alamy
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

A plane passenger has been praised after he refused to give up a plane seat for a newlywed couple.

A man has gone viral after he refused to switch seats with newlyweds on a plane.

Taking to Reddit, the anonymous passenger recalled a time he was asked by a couple who were on the way to their honeymoon and wanted to sit together.

“So here's the thing,” he started, continuing: “I booked a window seat and beside me was a lady who is the wife of the guy on the seat in the middle row.

"Apparently they are newlyweds and they want to be seated together. They asked me if they can change seats with me to which I politely refused and gave them my reasons."

A Reddit user has asked for advice
A Reddit user has asked for advice. Picture: Getty Images

One of the reasons he didn’t want to be in the aisle was because of his size and traffic walking past, as he continued: “I always get bumped by someone when I am on the aisle seat.

“One time, my elbow was badly hurt because the trolley hit me. I have avoided the aisle seat ever since.”

He was also taking three flights that day and wanted to ‘sleep and relax’.

Another man on the flight tried to persuade him to change seats and ‘made a scene’, while other people around him gave him ‘dirty looks’.

“I didn't budge and all the people around me, including the crew, looked like they hate me,” he said.

A man has asked for advice after refusing to swap seats
A man has asked for advice after refusing to swap seats. Picture: Getty Images

Reaching out for advice, he added: “In my opinion, if it is your honeymoon, I would assume that you made your reservations in advance.

“Why didn't you book seats where you will be seated together in advance instead of bothering other passengers?”

One Reddit user commented: “You booked your seat specially. Sucks to be them but not your problem. Also seriously, aisle seat guy? Now why couldn't he move?”

Someone else said: “This, if you want specific seats on a flight then book the seats in advance or tough luck, you don't get to bully people out of the seats that you want but didn't book."

A third wrote: “You typically have to pay additional to book your seat in advance these days too—so anyone asking you to essentially pay extra for their seat.”

A fourth added: “I’ve seen flight attendants step in on the behalf of people trying to switch and just ask the plane if anyone is interested in switching. I’ve seen some people volunteer to do so when that’s happened.

“Baseline: Someone else’s lack of planning does not create a problem for OP to solve. NTA.”

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

B&M is closing stores across the UK

B&M closing stores this month - full list of locations affected

News

Tesco has introduced a new scheme

Tesco praised for new 'white envelope' scheme that helps struggling shoppers

News

Holly Willoughby is wearing a pink shirt dress from Ro&Zo

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink floral shirt dress

Celebrities

Argos is closing stores across the UK

Argos announces full list of stores set to close

News

World Book Day 2023: Easy and adorable costume ideas

World Book Day 2023: Easy and adorable costume ideas for children

Parenting

Trending on Heart

Ruth Langford and Eamonn Holmes celebrate son Jack's 21st birthday

Ruth Langford and Eamonn Holmes celebrate son Jack's 21st birthday

Celebrities

Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli welcome baby boy

Married at First Sight Australia couple Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli welcome baby boy

TV & Movies

Cleaner who found £50,000 in toilet bin receives cash reward for 'honesty'

Cleaner who found £50,000 in toilet bin receives cash reward for 'honesty'

Chloe Madeley has hit back at mum-shamers

Chloe Madeley forced to defend herself over photo of baby daughter with dad Richard

Celebrities

Gogglebox favourites to return for special 10th anniversary

Gogglebox favourites will return for special 10th anniversary episode

TV & Movies

Molly-Mae has been reunited with her partner Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague's emotional reunion with Tommy Fury after Jake Paul win

Celebrities

EastEnders, Emmerdale and Coronation Street have had a schedule change

EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale schedule change: When are the soaps on this week?

TV & Movies

Noel Radford said he was retiring from his bakery

Dad-of-22 Noel Radford criticised for 'retiring' from pie shop to spend more time with kids

Celebrities

Rosie Seabrook has joined the Love Island cast

Love Island fans convinced they recognise bombshell Rosie Seabrook

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has hit back at one of her followers

Stacey Solomon hits back after she's criticised for 'impractical' nails with new baby

Celebrities

Snow could be reaching the UK this week

Met Office confirm when snow is due in the UK next month

News

The Traitors series 2 is coming to BBC

The Traitors season 2: How to apply to be in the next series

TV & Movies

Here's how you can see the Northern Lights tonight

How to see the Northern Lights in the UK tonight: Best time, where and how to track

Danny Dyer went to the Maldives in December

EastEnders star Danny Dyer opens up on £140,000 Maldives holiday

Celebrities

Spencer Matthews is attempting to find his brother's body

Spencer Matthews attempts to recover brother's body from Everest 23 years after death

TV & Movies