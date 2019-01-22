Outrage as Ruth Langsford makes cuppa... but puts milk in FIRST

Ruth Langsford has shocked Britain with her tea making skills. Picture: ITV

On Sunday's This Morning the telly favourite caused controversy with her hot drink skills.

Ruth Langsford has sparked debate after making a cup of tea... MILK FIRST.

The presenter's hot drink faux-pas came during Sunday's first ever broadcast of This Morning.

Viewers watched on as the 58-year-old poured milk in to the cup ahead of the tea - which thankfully was brewing in a teapot, rather than being dunked in as separate components of teabag and hot water.

Read more: Eamonn Holmes left feeling 'vulnerable' after conman stole £60k

One tweeted: "You put the milk in after!! Milk in first just isn’t right!!"

Another said: "Never milk first! Ugh."

Other comments included "I don’t even drink hot drinks but come on Ruth we all know the hot water goes in BEFORE the milk"; "Ruth just offered to make tea and put milk first, that's just wrong"; and "Ruth puts milk in her tea first what have I just witnessed! It’s tea first then milk surely?"

Read more: Meet Eamonn Holmes' FOUR lookalike kids

It turns out that @RuthieeL pours her milk before the tea, but how do you make yours? #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/KDfky9j0aD — This Morning (@thismorning) January 20, 2019

Even Davina McCall chimed in and said she was doing it wrong.

However, it seems that the the teapot made Ruth's methods perfectly acceptable.

One viewer explained: "If you’re having tea made in a pot its milk in the cup then the ready brewed tea from the pot, if you’re making the tea in the cup it’s teabag, water then milk!"