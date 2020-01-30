Holly Willoughby collapses in hysterics as viewer swears live on This Morning during ‘disastrous’ game

30 January 2020, 15:26 | Updated: 30 January 2020, 15:30

Holly and Phil despaired after a game of 'Spin The Wheel' ended in disaster.

This Morning descended into chaos today, as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield attempted to play ‘Spin The Wheel’ again.

In case you haven’t seen a clip yet, the game  sees Holly, 38, and Phil, 57, call up a viewer who has to state the competition password.

They then have to answer a question about something that happened earlier on in the show. 

But things didn’t exactly go to plan today, when one caller said a naughty word, while another got the question wrong.

Holly and Phil were horrified when one caller said a naughty word
Holly and Phil were horrified when one caller said a naughty word. Picture: ITV

The game kicked off with the presenters struggling to get a caller to pick up their phone, and when one viewer finally answered, instead of sharing the password she said “It’s me”. 

Read More: Holly Willoughby reveals she had to make the 'difficult' decision to tell friend their partner was cheating

Holly replied: "No that's not the password. Hang up, Louise one rule!", to which Louise uttered: "Bloody hell", leaving a shocked Phil to apologise for her language.

"So sorry if she swore there but that's what I would say,” he joked.

The telly star then asked: “How could this go so wrong?” as they waited for someone else to get through for a chance to spin the wheel.

Read More: This Morning cooking segment descends into chaos as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield gag after boozy NTAs

A whopping eight callers in a row then failed to either answer or say the correct password, before Karolina answered only to get the question wrong.

For the chance to win cash or a trip of a lifetime, Karolina was asked what colour the Only Fools And Horses van they drove into studio was, when she replied "green", Holly collapsed onto the floor laughing.

After Karolina got the question wrong for a second time, guessing “brown”, Holly and Phil finally gave her the answer and she managed to win a holiday to Bali.

Unsurprisingly, viewers found the whole thing hilarious, as one wrote on Twitter: “Spin to Win going great as usual.”

“Watching @Schofe and @hollywills getting angry as everybody fails to play ‘spin to win’ is the funniest thing ever,” wrote another.

While a third added: “@Schofe OMG Spin to Win this morning was just the funniest !!! Ring- no, ring-no x 8, ring,question GREEN.”

