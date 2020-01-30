Holly Willoughby reveals she had to make the 'difficult' decision to tell friend their partner was cheating

Holly Willoughby admitted she had come clean to a friend. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

During This Morning's call-in, Holly Willoughby admitted she once had to come clean to a friend.

On Thursday's This Morning show, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield joined Vanessa Feltz for a call in where viewers were asking 'am I being unreasonable?'.

One woman, Hilary, called in and explained to the three of them that she knew her cousin was cheating on his wife, and has told him she will tell the woman if he doesn't.

During the debate over whether you should or should not get involved with friends and family's affairs, Holly admitted she once had to be the bearer of bad news to one of her close friends.

Hilary called in looking for advice over her cheating cousin. Picture: ITV

The TV star revealed she had once made the difficult decision to tell a friend their partner was being unfaithful.

Holly added that "if it were me, I'd want to know".

Vanessa agreed, but they both said that it is "such a difficult decision to make".

Vanessa and Holly agreed it is a difficult decision to make. Picture: ITV

They debated that on one hand your friend could be hurt you never told them, but on the other you could be ruining their relationship.

Some people have however disagreed, with one Tweeting: "Affairs, don't get involved #thismorning."

Another added: "Hilary; it's not your business #thismorning."

