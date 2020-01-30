Fern Britton and Phil Vickery announce split after 20 years of marriage

Fern Britton, 62, and Phil Vickery, 58, have split. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Fern Britton says she and her husband will "always share a great friendship".

Fern Britton, 62, and Phil Vickery, 58, have split.

The TV star and the celebrity chef have been married for 20 years, but have now decided to go their separate ways.

In a statement posted on her Twitter page, Fern wrote: "After more than 20 happy years together, Phil and I have decided to go our separate ways.

"We will always share a great friendship and our lovely children.

"We would appreciate it if our privacy is respected at this time. Thank you for your continued kindness and support."

The couple married in 2000 after meeting in 1999 on the set of Ready Steady Cook.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Winnie, in 2001.

Last year, Fern admitted in an interview with Good Housekeeping she hadn't seen much of her husband that year due to her commitment to Calendar Girls.

The couple wed in 2000. Picture: PA

Talking to the publication, she said: "He is an incredible man and he does make me laugh a lot. He has always been my best friend and he always says I'm his best friend, too, which is amazing."

She added: "We haven't seen much of each other in the past year, as I have been on tour with Calendar Girls and he has been filming, but our solid base is absolutely there."

The couple met in 1999 on the set of Ready Steady Cook. Picture: PA

Fans have been left shocked by the news, with many offering their thoughts to the star.

One person commented: "Oh Fern, I'm so sorry to hear this especially so soon after losing your dad. Take good care of yourself."

Another added: "Really thought it was forever.

You both always seemed level headed about life. Wishing you both luck for your futures."