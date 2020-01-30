Fern Britton and Phil Vickery split: This Morning chef and presenter end marriage after 20 years

Fern Britton and Phil Vickery have split after more than 20 years. Picture: PA

By Emma Gritt

Fans were surprised to learn that Fern and her husband Phil had split up after two decades - here's all we know so far.

Fern Britton and Phil Vickery have split up after twenty years.

Best known as one of This Morning’s resident chefs, Phil 58, and Fern, 62, released similar statements confirming the amicable end of their marriage late last night.

Here’s what we know about the split, and their two-decades long relationship....

Why did Fern Britton and Phil Vickery split up?

Fern released a Twitter statement on the evening of Wednesday 29th January confirming the couple were parting ways after “twenty happy years”.

She posted: "After more than 20 happy years together, Phil and I have decided to go our separate ways.

"We will always share a great friendship and our lovely children . We would appreciate it if our privacy is respected at this time. Thankyou for your continued kindness and support."

Phil shared a very similar message on his Twitter account, too.

He wrote: "After more than 20 years together Fern and I have decided to go our separate ways. We will always share a great friendship and our lovely children. We would appreciate it if our privacy is respected at this time. Thank you for you kindness and support P"

Read more: Fern Britton and Philip Schofield's bitter feud explained

Fern and Phil pictured on her final day presenting This Morning. Picture: PA

How did Fern Britton and Phil Vickery meet?

The couple met on the set of BBC Two's Ready Steady Cook, where Fern was a presenter and Phil one of the chefs.

They wed in 2020 after Fern’s divorce to TV executive Clive Jones was finalised.

She was wed to Clive from 1988 to 2000 and they have three children.

Read more: Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby meet VERY lusty grandma - and can't contain themselves

After more than 20 years together Fern and I have decided to go our separate ways. We will always share a great friendship and our lovely children. We would appreciate it if our privacy is respected at this time. Thank you for you kindness and support P — Phil Vickery (@philvickerytv) January 29, 2020

After more than 20 happy years together, Phil and I have decided to go our separate ways. We will always share a great friendship and our lovely children . We would appreciate it if our privacy is respected at this time. Thankyou for your continued kindness and support. ❤️ — Fern Britton (@Fern_Britton) January 29, 2020

Do Ferne Britton and Phil Vickery have kids?

The couple are mum and dad to Winnie, 17, and Ferne has her children from a previous relationship, too.

Fern is also mum to twins Jack and Harry and daughter Grace from her first marriage.

18 years ago today ⁦@philvickerytv⁩ and I met this gorgeous girl for the first time 🎂❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/UMX7F1y1tI — Fern Britton (@Fern_Britton) August 10, 2019

What did Fern Britton say about her marriage?

Over the years Fern has shared some interesting insights in to the couple’s home life, revealing that they give each other a lot of space - and that the secret of their happy marriage was “freedom”.

She told The Mirror: "We have let each other have our freedom. He's a man who has always got to meet a man about a dog.

"He says, 'I will be half an hour'. That might be a couple of days. We don't crowd each other and we are happy with that."

She also added that she believed emotional intimacy was the sign of true love - and there was nothing better than snuggling under the sheets for a chat and a CUPPA.

She added: "Sex is great but a cup of tea is great, too. There’s nothing nicer than getting into bed with a cuppa and having a hug and a chat – that’s love.

"Lust is great, but when you really love someone and you trust each other, and you’re in bed together drinking tea and chatting, that is a true relationship."

The couple pictured in happier times. Picture: Getty

She also gushed about her feelings towards him - and hinted at fiery rows - telling the Daily Telegraph: "He is my life’s great love, a really amazing, husband, partner, friend.

“Yes, we have humdingers, but then we’re normal. Anyway, that’s good for the children to see. This is a real relationship.

“You hear people say, ‘Thirty years and not a cross word.’ Sorry, I simply don’t believe that. But, if it is true, how boring."