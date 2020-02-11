Adele looks incredible as she flaunts seven stone weight loss in tight sequin dress at Beyonce's Oscars party

Adele is looking as beautiful as ever. Picture: Instagram

By Mared Parry

The 'Someone Like You' hitmaker has shed around 100 pounds over the last year and is looking amazing.

A new picture of Adele has emerged after the chart-topping singer posed with TV host Kinga Rusin at Beyonce and Jay Z's 2020 Oscars party.

The 31-year-old has been on a health-kick journey since 2019, and has dropped a number of dress sizes as a result of her new vegan lifestyle.

On Sunday night, the mum-of-one wore her hair pulled back in a fancy up-do, and a stunning high-neck sequin leopard print gown, as weak as some bling hoop earrings.

The image, posted on Kinga's Instagram shows off Adele's tiny waist and incredible curves, as the star pouts at the camera in a rare snap.

Kinga's caption is written in her first language, Polish, and when translated, reads: "At yesterday's private party of Beyoncé and Jay Z I talked to Adele about shoes (Adele in the photo has lost about 30kg!).

"Only about 200 people attended the party, which was in a small club space with the best music and a ban on taking pictures (the above is a post-party exception).

"The street was closed and guarded, entering through the kitchen door so that no one can be photographed. A party where everyone can chill out and go crazy!

"Everyone got slippers at the entrance (I chose not to do this) and this started with a conversation with Adele about my high heels (she urged me to get some slippers like she had on her feet).

"Honestly, I didn't recognize her because she is so thin now! We talked and laughed until she said her name ... The conversation with Adele was the ticket to a nice conversation with Rihanna. And then there was total madness!"

Over the past few months Adele's been very quiet on social media, and is rarely snapped out in public, last pictured on holiday with Harry Styles and James Corden over the New Year.

Adele recently told a holidaymaker on that getaway to Anguilla that she's a lost an impressive seven stone.

The fan claimed the star was just as pleasant when she approached them for a chat and discussed her weight loss on the beach.

Lexi Larson said: "Adele came over and sat down next to me and my friend and was like, 'So what can I do for you girls?'

"We were so excited. We were talking to her for a little while, and then she got Harry Styles to come over and sit with us also.

"We took a picture with Harry, and we talked to them for 15 minutes probably.

"She said she lost something like 100 pounds, and that it’s such a crazy positive experience."

Adele looked incredible before her weight loss and she looks incredible now, we're just glad to see the star living her best life following her separation from ex-husband Simon.