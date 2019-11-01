Adele is unrecognisable as she reveals three stone weight loss in skintight leopard-print Halloween costume

Adele dressed up as Captain Hook for Halloween last night

We never thought we'd see the day a leopard-print Captain Hook outfit would be a thing, but Adele just won Halloween with that exact costume.

The singer, 31, was spotted out celebrating with friends in LA last night, and posed for a number of photobooth pics.

Earlier this week, Adele fans were shocked by her transformation after she was pictured at Drake's birthday party.

The Hometown Glory singer appears to have lost a significant amount of weight over the years - and she has reportedly used a number of methods by which to achieve her transformation.

One of these is pilates, which she is said to have taken up with Ayda Field, Robbie Williams' wife.

A source told The Sun: "She has been loving her new workout regime and it really works for her.

"It’s a bonus that she has shifted some weight.

"Her mates are glad she’s letting loose and there’s nothing but good feelings towards her. She’s got a new lease of life."

Adele has lost around three-stone in weight. Picture: Getty

Adele also previously admitted to hating most exercise - other than weight-lifting.

Speaking to Rolling Stone magazine back in 2016, she said: "I mainly moan. I’m not, like, skipping to the f***ing gym. I don’t enjoy it.

"I do like doing weights. I don’t like looking in the mirror.

"Blood vessels burst on my face really easily, so I’m so conscious when I’m lifting weights not to let them burst in my face. And if I don’t tour, you’ll catch me back down at the Chinese!"

