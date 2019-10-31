The secrets behind Adele's weight loss transformation: from pilates to ditching cups of tea

31 October 2019, 12:29

Adele showed off her slimmed-down figure at Drake's birthday party earlier this week
Adele showed off her slimmed-down figure at Drake's birthday party earlier this week. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Adele showed off her dramatic weight loss earlier this week - here's how she achieved her transformation

Earlier this week, a number of photos of Adele at Drake's birthday party emerged - and fans couldn't help but notice her slimmed-down figure.

Read more: The Chase star Mark Labbett shows off dramatic weight loss following marriage fallout

The singer, 31, appears to have lost a significant amount of weight over the years - and, according to a report by The Sun, she has used a number of methods by which to achieve her transformation.

View this post on Instagram

@adele #adele #adeleadkins #drake #drakeparty

A post shared by Adele (@adele__uk) on

Read more: Gemma Collins is unrecognisable as she shows off weight loss in new post

Pilates

It emerged earlier this year that Adele had taken up pilates with Ayda Field, Robbie Williams' wife.

A source said: "She has been loving her new workout regime and it really works for her.

"It’s a bonus that she has shifted some weight.

"Her mates are glad she’s letting loose and there’s nothing but good feelings towards her. She’s got a new lease of life."

Adele appears to have lost a significant amount of weight over the years
Adele appears to have lost a significant amount of weight over the years. Picture: Getty

Ditching tea

Adele herself admitted that she's ditched the cups of tear in an attempt to cut down on sugar - as she was previously on 10 cups a day with two sugars in each.

She admitted: "I used to drink ten cups a day with two sugars in each so I was on 20 sugars a day.

"Now I don't drink it and I have more energy than ever."

Weight-lifting

Adele has previously admitted to not being a huge fan of the gym, but she has said she enjoys lifting weights.

Speaking to Rolling Stone magazine back in 2016, she said: "I mainly moan. I’m not, like, skipping to the f***ing gym. I don’t enjoy it.

"I do like doing weights. I don’t like looking in the mirror.

"Blood vessels burst on my face really easily, so I’m so conscious when I’m lifting weights not to let them burst in my face. And if I don’t tour, you’ll catch me back down at the Chinese!"

The Sirtfood Diet

Adele is said to be a fan of The Sirtfood Diet, which prioritises plant-based foods.

According to the diet, eating foods high in 'sirtuin activators' can help regulate your metabolism, increase muscle and burn fat.

Foods like apples, citrus fruits, parsley, capers, blueberries and even red win and dark chocolate are said to be high in these.

NOW READ:

Zac Efron sends fans wild as they're convinced he flashed 'bugle' in topless sauna pic

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Gemma Collins was unrecognisable in a recent Instagram snap

Gemma Collins lands whopping £1.1m deal to become the face of Poundland's homeware collection
Holly Willoughby was tricked by her This Morning co-stars

Holly Willoughby screams in terror during hilarious I’m A Celeb style challenge live on This Morning
Zac Efron fans think he flashed his manhood in this new photo

Zac Efron sends fans wild as they're convinced he flashed 'bulge' in topless sauna pic
Mrs Hinch has the most Mrs Hinch makeover possible for Halloween as she placed a Minky in her face

Mrs Hinch undergoes terrifying transformation for Halloween, complete with Minky injury
Holly and Phil transformed into Wizard of Oz characters this morning

Phillip Schofield's singing voice stuns Holly Willoughby as This Morning duo perform Wizard of Oz for Halloween

Trending on Heart

What to get your sister for Christmas

What to buy your sister for Christmas 2019: Gift ideas that you'll want to keep yourself
What to get the Disney-loving adult in your life

What to buy your Disney-obsessed friend this Christmas

Lifestyle

Here's what to buy your family members this Christmas

The perfect Christmas 2019 gifts for the family member you don’t know very well
The 'correct' way to load your dishwasher has been revealed by an expert

Expert reveals the 'correct' way to load cutlery in a dishwasher

Lifestyle

Can you spot the cat among the pigeons in this tricky brainteaser?

Can you find the cat among the pigeons in this brainteaser and beat the 18-second average?

Lifestyle

Cat owners take an average of seven photos of their cats a day

Cat owners take 7 photos of their pets every day, new study finds

Lifestyle