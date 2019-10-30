Gemma Collins is unrecognisable as she shows off weight loss in new post

Gemma Collins has showed off her weight loss on Instagram. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The TOWIE star, 38, has showed off her dramatic transformation on Instagram

Gemma Collins has showed off the results of the dramatic weight loss on Instagram, and looks unrecognisable in her latest snap.

The Diva Forever star, 38, has lost three stone in total, but recently revealed that she plans to lose more.

She told The Sun: "I'd be really happy if I lost six stone as that would bring me down to 12 stone and a size 16."

Gemma Collins looks unrecognisable in her latest snap. Picture: Instagram

Gemma also added that part of the reason she wants to lose weight is so she can get a boob job, saying: "My boobs are so big and I want to get them reduced in January, but I have to lose three stone before they can operate.

"My boobs are 38GG now and I think I will go down to a C or a D-cup. The operation is all booked in. I think when you have big boobs, they can make you look bigger and I would just love to never ever wear a bra again."

Gemma revealed earlier this year that she was using controversial weight loss jabs to achieve her goals.

She is using SkinnyJab, which the company claims reduce appetite. She gets weekly injections, which cost £350 each time.

Speaking about her results, she said: "Last time I had them, I didn't eat for four days.

"Literally nothing. I just didn't have an appetite. You just don't think about food or being hungry. It's fantastic and really works for me."

Gemma has also been promoting the jabs on her Instagram, recently sharing a photo of her in a swimsuit captioned: "All these fabulous holidays over the summer have meant I’ve been indulging in fantastic food, from all over the world! I mean, Greek food tastes better in Mykonos, right?

Gemma Collins has been showing off her weight loss on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

"But now it's time to reign all the excesses in and get healthy again and @skinnyjab are going to help me do just that!

"Caroline has released her brand new plan and it's amazing!! So join me and let's do this together for the next 4 weeks 💕

Visit their website to book your plan online www.skinnyjab.co.uk. And for a 20% discount on this amazing offer, enter CODE: DIVA4EVER upon check out! #ad".

