Coleen Nolan says Strictly bosses 'won't let her on' as she begs them to sign her up for the next series

Coleen Nolan has begged Strictly bosses to cast her. Picture: ITV/BBC

Coleen pleaded with the BBC to cast her in the next series of Strictly Come Dancing on today's Loose Women

Coleen Nolan has claimed that Strictly producers won't let her on the show, and begged the BBC to cast her in the next series.

Speaking on today's episode of Loose Women, Coleen, 54, said she is desperate to go on the programme and that it's on her 'bucket list'.

Panelists Ruth Langsford and Chizzy Akudolu, who have both appeared on the show, were discussing life after Strictly when Coleen made her claims.

Coleen Nolan made the plea on today's Loose Women. Picture: ITV

She said: "They wont let me do Strictly. The one show that’s on my bucket list."

Ruth, who was a contestant on last year's series, then claimed that show bosses were initially reluctant to get her on, but that they "did ask eventually".

Coleen then said: "they need to do it before I’m too old", before joking: "I'd want a strictly curse though otherwise i'm not doing it".

The panelists then asked which of the professional dancers she'd want the Strictly Curse (the name for when contestants have flings with their partners) with - and she replied: "I'm not fussy, any of them".

Ruth then said: "If anyone from the BBC is listening, Coleen Nolan is interested."

This isn't the first time Coleen has made it known she wants to appear on the talent show. Earlier this year, she told Metro: “They don’t want me for some reason. I’m devastated as it’s the only one I’ve ever wanted to do but the only one I’ve never been asked to do!

“Hopefully one day, while my hips still work.”

