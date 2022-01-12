Exclusive

Amanda Holden overjoyed by Simon Cowell's engagement to Lauren Silverman

12 January 2022, 12:38

Amanda Holden was thrilled to speak about her Britain's Got Talent co-judge's happy wedding on news on this morning's Heart Breakfast.

Back in 2008, Simon Cowell revealed that he planned to never marry - so best pal Amanda Holden is thrilled that she will actually see him walk down the aisle.

This morning news of the 62-year-old music business mogul's engagement was all over the papers, with Amanda and other members of his inner circle only learning the news themselves last night.

Speaking on this morning's Heart Breakfast show, she said: "Last night we all got the text saying, 'It’s happening' and we couldn’t believe it, and I knew it would be in the papers today if we got the text last night. So I was like 'oh my goodness!'

"I have to say, I’m probably as shocked as Lauren! Simon said he would never get married, and obviously Lauren has been by his side and you now they’ve been through so much together, and I think she’s the one, but I don’t know if she ever thought he would put a ring on it!

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman pictured in 2021
Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman pictured in 2021. Picture: Getty

"Whilst Simon never thought he was the marrying type, he’s realised he’s met the woman of his dreams - and couldn’t be happier. In the words of Beyoncé, it was time to put a ring on it."

Details of how Simon popped the question to Lauren, with whom he shares son Eric, haven't been revealed, but if he had waited until February 14th, he could have asked Amanda and Jamie Theakston to organise an on-air proposal!

Amanda added that she hopes the couple will tie the knot in Barbados.

Britain's Got Talent judges David Walliams, Simon, Amanda, and Alesha Dixon
Britain's Got Talent judges David Walliams, Simon, Amanda, and Alesha Dixon. Picture: Getty

She laughed: "I’m literally messaging them as we speak going, 'Do I need to book flights to Barbados because I want to get in before the prices go up, let me know'...

"Also I’ve got to book time off work, I’ve got to get a hat. I’m thinking, who’s going to look after the kids? Are the kids invited, now come on! Honestly, they need to think about the guests!"

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, 6:30am - 10am weekdays on Heart

