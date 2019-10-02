Simon Cowell shows off new abs on family holiday after impressive 1.5 stone weight loss

Simon Cowell has shown off his weight loss. Picture: Getty Images/PA Images/Backgrid

By Naomi Bartram

The X Factor star Simon Cowell looks incredible on holiday with son Eric and girlfriend Laura Silvermann.

Simon Cowell is currently soaking up the sun on a family holiday in Mexico ahead of the new series of The Celebrity X Factor.

But while relaxing with his son Eric, 5, and girlfriend Lauren Silverman, 42, the 59-year-old has also been showing off his impressive weight loss.

Walking around the pool in just his swimming trunks, music mogul Simon proudly unveiled his ripped torso while drinking green juice.

He also played around the pool with his beloved dogs Squiddly and Diddly, before getting into the water with toddler Eric.

Simon looks amazing on holiday in Mexico. Picture: Backgrid

This comes after businessman Simon recently claimed he'd managed to drop an impressive 20lb by completely changing his lifestyle.

Talking to Best, he said: “People have said, ‘Oh, he’s had a gastric band fitted’ - but I haven’t.

“If I had, I would admit to it. This diet is all about what you put into your body. It’s not the Atkins diet or anything else. It’s just common sense.”

Simon Cowell looked totally different in 2017 (left). Picture: PA Images

Opening up about his old eating habits, he continued: “It’s not hard at all. I met this doctor in LA and he told me my diet was appalling and I had to cut out fatty foods and certain drinks.

“Within a few weeks, I could see the difference. Cutting out sugar made a massive difference.

“The first few weeks were difficult, but then I stopped craving sugar. I have also found a brilliant gluten-free beer, which helps. The hardest part is when I see Eric [his five-year-old son] eat a pizza in front of me.”

He went on to say he makes sure he gets as much sleep as possible, adding: “I now go to bed way before midnight and get up at about 8am, and I feel so much better for it.

“I never eat late at night any more."

The X Factor judge has now lost over a stone and a half following a health scare in 2017, where he fell down the stairs as a result of low blood pressure.

He said he’s desperate to stay healthy for the sake of his young son.