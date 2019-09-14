Britain's Got Talent's Simon Cowell admits he and Amanda Holden have had 'too much Botox'

14 September 2019, 19:39 | Updated: 14 September 2019, 19:40

Simon Cowell admits he and Amanda Holden overdid it with cosmetic procedures in their earlier years.
Simon Cowell admits he and Amanda Holden overdid it with cosmetic procedures in their earlier years. Picture: Getty / Instagram

The telly judge says he 'loves' watching old snippets of the show but his cosmetically-enhanced face leaves him and his co-stars in 'hysterics'.

Simon Cowell has admitted to having "a bit too much" Botox in his earlier years after looking back at previous clips of Britain's Got Talent.

The TV judge, who has recently lost a staggering amount of weight thanks to a strict vegan diet, poked fun at his appearance just a few years ago and laughed as he revealed he didn't know what he was thinking.

Not only did he mock his own frozen face but the music mogul, 59, also commented on co-star Amanda Holden's attempt at winding back the years and confessed she loved an anti-wrinkle treatment just as much as he did.

Read more: Teens are having illegal fillers 'to look like their filtered selfies'

Simon Cowell revealed he cringes when he watches old clips of himself on Britain's Got Talent.
Simon Cowell revealed he cringes when he watches old clips of himself on Britain's Got Talent. Picture: Getty

Speaking to the Mirror, he said: "I love watching ‘the Botox years’. All of us are like, ‘Christ, we had a lot that year. Not so much that year… maybe a bit too much that year.’

"You know, the old clips of us are hysterical, Amanda’s always like, ‘What was I thinking?’, I said, ‘Well, I don’t look a lot better.’

"I look all right now, but certain years it was like, ‘Wow’, I don’t know what was going on."

Read more: When is Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions on TV and who is in the celebrity line up?

The media mogul also poked fun at BGT co-star Amanda Holden.
The media mogul also poked fun at BGT co-star Amanda Holden. Picture: Getty

The father-of-one, who has recently undergone a dramatic transformation after losing a whopping 20lb by overhauling his lifestyle, wasn't shy about the face-freezing procedures he was having at the time.

In fact Simon was reportedly gifting his co-stars with £350 Botox vouchers for Christmas.

But despite fellow judge and Heart FM presenter Amanda's stint with the popular injections, it is thought she has since kicked the procedure to the curb.

"I love watching &squot;the Botox years,&squot;" joked Britain&squot;s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell.
"I love watching 'the Botox years,'" joked Britain's Got Talent judge Simon Cowell. Picture: ITV

Following the birth of her daughter Hollie in 2012, she said: "Everybody knows that in the past, yes, I've talked about having Botox.

"Since spending too much time in intensive care after nearly losing a baby, I've not gone under the knife or had any injections."

The glamorous 48-year-old revealed she now focuses on a strict skincare regime instead.

In 2014, she told the Daily Mirror: "I swear by a fortnightly collagen wave facial, where radio frequency and ultrasound waves heat up my skin to encourage it to produce new collagen. I'm a fan of various creams and potions, too, and lots of water (and wine!), but really I think it's down to genetics. I'm up for anything, though nothing invasive."

Britain's Got Talent: The Champions airs on Saturdays on ITV.

