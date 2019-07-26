When is Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions on TV and who is in the celebrity line up?

BGT: The Champions will air later this year. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

Simon Cowell's Britain’s Got Talent: Champions has got an all-star line up.

While Britain’s Got Talent usually airs at the start of the year, fans will be treated to an extra special version of the show in the coming months.

Simon Cowell’s latest creation will see stars from the previous years battle for the title of the ultimate BGT winner.

Judge David Walliams recently shared a snap teasing the series had started filming, as he wrote: "Back together. @bgt Champions".

But when will BGT: The Champions air, who’s joined the line-up and will Ant and Dec be presenting it?

When is Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions on TV?

While no date has been confirmed yet, hosts Ant and Dec said at the Britain’s Got Talent final it would be coming “later in the year” – meaning we will probably see it in the autumn.

Who is in the celebrity line-up?

There are plenty of big names rumoured to have joined the line up, with this year’s winner Colin Thackary reportedly one of the first to sign up.

A source told Metro.co.uk: “Colin is everything that Britain’s Got Talent should represent so it seems only fair that he be given a chance to keep his title – and leave an even more historical note.”

Series one champ Paul Potts is also said to be taking part, as well as the likes of Greek dancers Stavros Flatley, Storm-troopers Boogie Storm and 2014 winners Collabro.

Connie Talbot - who was just six-years-old when she first appeared on BGT - is also said to be making a comeback, while sword-swallower Alex Magala and dance act Merseygirls will reportedly compete.

Comedians Daliso Chaponda, Jack Carroll and Lost Voice Guy could also be making us howl with laughter once more.

Unfortunately, it was recently reported that both Susan Boyle and dance group Diversity might not be able to take part due to scheduling clashes.

Who are the judges?

Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and heavily pregnant Alesha Dixon are set to take their rightful spots back in the judging chairs.

Will Ant and Dec present it?

Yes, after taking a year out to work on his mental health, Ant McPartlin returned to BGT earlier this year, and he will be joining BFF Declan Donnelly to front The Champions special.

What is the prize?

Generous Simon has reportedly boosted the prize fund from £50,000 to £100,000 for the lucky winners.