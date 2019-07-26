When is Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions on TV and who is in the celebrity line up?

26 July 2019, 12:57

BGT: The Champions will air later this year
BGT: The Champions will air later this year. Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Simon Cowell's Britain’s Got Talent: Champions has got an all-star line up.

While Britain’s Got Talent usually airs at the start of the year, fans will be treated to an extra special version of the show in the coming months.

Simon Cowell’s latest creation will see stars from the previous years battle for the title of the ultimate BGT winner.

Judge David Walliams recently shared a snap teasing the series had started filming, as he wrote: "Back together. @bgt Champions".

View this post on Instagram

Back together. @bgt Champions

A post shared by David Walliams (@dwalliams) on

But when will BGT: The Champions air, who’s joined the line-up and will Ant and Dec be presenting it?

Read More: Susan Boyle REPLACED on Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions

When is Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions on TV?

While no date has been confirmed yet, hosts Ant and Dec said at the Britain’s Got Talent final it would be coming “later in the year” – meaning we will probably see it in the autumn.

Who is in the celebrity line-up?

There are plenty of big names rumoured to have joined the line up, with this year’s winner Colin Thackary reportedly one of the first to sign up.

A source told Metro.co.uk: “Colin is everything that Britain’s Got Talent should represent so it seems only fair that he be given a chance to keep his title – and leave an even more historical note.”

Series one champ Paul Potts is also said to be taking part, as well as the likes of Greek dancers Stavros Flatley, Storm-troopers Boogie Storm and 2014 winners Collabro.

Read More: Who is Alesha Dixon's partner Azuka Ononye and how long has he been with the BGT judge?

Connie Talbot - who was just six-years-old when she first appeared on BGT - is also said to be making a comeback, while sword-swallower Alex Magala and dance act Merseygirls will reportedly compete.

Comedians Daliso Chaponda, Jack Carroll and Lost Voice Guy could also be making us howl with laughter once more.

Unfortunately, it was recently reported that both Susan Boyle and dance group Diversity might not be able to take part due to scheduling clashes.

Who are the judges?

Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and heavily pregnant Alesha Dixon are set to take their rightful spots back in the judging chairs.

Will Ant and Dec present it?

Yes, after taking a year out to work on his mental health, Ant McPartlin returned to BGT earlier this year, and he will be joining BFF Declan Donnelly to front The Champions special.

What is the prize?

Generous Simon has reportedly boosted the prize fund from £50,000 to £100,000 for the lucky winners.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

There will be TWO series' of Love Island next year - here's how to apply

Love Island application 2020: Here's how to apply for the summer and winter versions
The original Dotty Cotton actress Molly has grown up a lot

EastEnders' original Dotty actress Molly Collin looks unrecognisable as soap recast role
Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury

Who is Molly-Mae Hague? Love Island finalist and Instagram influencer coupled up with Tommy Fury
Susan Boyle has been replaced on BGT

Susan Boyle REPLACED on Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions

Tommy Fury is one of seven hunks entering the Love Island villa

Who is Tommy Fury? Love Island 2019 finalist and brother of boxer Tyson Fury

Trending on Heart

Boram, 6, has two YouTube channels – Boram Tube Vlog (17.5 million subscribers) and Boram Tube ToyReview (13.6 million subscribers).

Six-year-old Korean YouTube star splashes out on £6.4 MILLION five-storey property

Celebrities

Angie leads a glam lifestyle

Inside the glamorous life of Angie Smith, the secret stylist behind Holly Willoughby's iconic fashion choices and £1m M&S line

Celebrities

Dot Cotton's granddaughter Dotty is set to return to EastEnders

Dot Cotton's granddaughter Dotty is set to return to EastEnders
Amber Gill is one of the first Love Island 2019 contestants

Who is Amber Gill? Love Island 2019 finalist coupled up with Greg O'Shea
People are just finding out what a loofah is made of

Your loofah is actually a giant dried ‘cucumber’ - and no one can believe it

Lifestyle