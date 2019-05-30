Who is Alesha Dixon's partner Azuka Ononye and how long has he been with the BGT judge?

30 May 2019, 11:13 | Updated: 30 May 2019, 11:19

Alesha Dixon and her partner are expecting their second child
Alesha Dixon and her partner are expecting their second child. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Alesha Dixon and her partner Azuka Ononye are expecting their second child, but what do we know about him?

Ant and Dec announced Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon is pregnant with her second child on the first live show of the year this week.

Alesha, 40, told the presenting duo she is “over the moon” about expecting, before showing off her growing baby bump.

But who is Alesha’s partner? Are they married and how many children do they have?

READ MORE: Britain's Got Talent puts WRONG act through to the final in huge leaderboard blunder

The couple already have a daughter together, who they welcomed in 2013
The couple already have a daughter together, who they welcomed in 2013. Picture: PA

Who is Alesha Dixon’s partner?

Alesha is in a long-term relationship with Azuka Ononye, 38.

Azuka, a professional dancer and model, and Alesha have been together for years now, although it’s unknown when they first started dating.

While it was rumoured the couple had wed in 2017, the couple have never confirmed this.

How many children do they have?

Alesha and Azuka currently have one daughter, Azura, who was born in 2013.

The couple are now expecting their second child.

Alesha is pregnant with her second child after welcoming Azura in 2013
Alesha is pregnant with her second child after welcoming Azura in 2013. Picture: PA

When and how did Alesha announce she was pregnant?

The news of Alesha’s pregnancy was announced by Ant and Dec on the first live show of this year’s Britain’s Got Talent.

Starting the show off with a song, the presenting duo sang the lyrics: “And Alesha is expecting!”

Later, they spoke to Alesha who told them: “I’m over the moon, it’s a lovely place to celebrate it!”

