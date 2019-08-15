Simon Cowell is unrecognisable as he shows off 20lbs weight loss

15 August 2019, 12:58

Simon Cowell has lost one and a half stone since switching to a vegan diet
Simon Cowell has lost one and a half stone since switching to a vegan diet. Picture: Getty

Simon Cowell revealed his one and a half stone weight loss on the America's Got Talent red carpet

Simon Cowell showed off his impressive 20lbs weight loss in Hollywood last night, posing for the cameras on the America's Got Talent red carpet.

The music mogul has shed a whopping one and a half stone over the course of the last year - crediting his switch to a plant-based diet as key in helping him shift the weight.

Simon, 59, decided to make drastic lifestyle changes after falling down the stairs in the middle of the night in October 2017.

Simon has shown off his impressive weight loss
Simon has shown off his impressive weight loss. Picture: Getty

After being rushed to hospital, he was told he had to give up foods like sausage rolls and burgers.

Doctors also told him to stop 'living like a vampire' - in response to the fact that he'd often stay up until 8am.

Simon overhauled his diet on doctors' orders
Simon overhauled his diet on doctors' orders. Picture: Getty

Speaking about his transformation, Simon previously joked to The Sun: “If I was on a one to ten scale of being handsome, I was an eight and now I’ve gone to an 11.

He also added: “Within 24 hours I changed my diet and I’ve not looked back since. You feel better, you look better.

Simon switched to a vegan diet after a health scare in 2017
Simon switched to a vegan diet after a health scare in 2017. Picture: Getty

“I cut out a lot of the stuff I shouldn’t have been eating and that was primarily meat, dairy, wheat, sugar — those were the four main things.

“Once you get into a pattern I’ve found it quite enjoyable. It has helped me sleep and I wake up feeling less tired.

"I noticed a massive difference in how I felt in about a week.

