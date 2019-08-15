Apprentice star Luisa Zissman shames easyJet stewardess for threatening to fine passenger £100

By Mared Parry

She caught the moment on her phone and shared it with thousands of followers.

An easyJet flight attendant has been caught on camera threatening to fine a family if they couldn't "control their child".

Former Apprentice star Luisa Zissman was on holiday with her own family when she spotted the altercation a few rows in front of her.

The stewardess, who is thought to be from New Zealand, yelled at the passengers. Picture: Instagram

It happens as one little boy was stood up on the seat instead of being sat down, and a stewardess for the budget airline started to loudly lecture the parents in front of everyone.

The plane was still in boarding before it was set to head back to the UK from France, and there was a heated argument when the patents "failed to control" the little boy.

Luisa shared the post on her grid. Picture: Instagram

Luisa, 32, shared the clip she caught on her Instagram account, and she captioned it:

"The first thing she said which I sadly didn't get on camera was 'IF YOU CAN'T CONTROL YOUR CHILD AND STOP HIM STANDING ON THE SEAT I WILL FINE YOU £100 FOR CLEANING' the little boy didn't even have shoes on!

Glamororus Luisa is a mum of three. Picture: Instagram

"If she said that to me I would have got £100 and stuck it in her big gob.

"Travelling with children is so stressful, all the bollocks about safety was a load of crap so she could attempt to justify her disgusting power trip.

"Give someone an orange uniform and BAM."

Luisa branded the member of staff a jobsworth, and continued to rant in the caption about what happened.

easyJet has denied that they charge passengers for cleaning, but added that employees are always looking out for the safety of passengers.

Mum-of-three Luisa claimed the seatbelt were not on at the time of filming, and continued to explain the rest of what happened on her Instagram story.

Luisa shared people's messages about the air hostess. Picture: Instagram

She said: "For the record the seatbelt sign was NOT on, this family were not English & their English was limited. It was totally out of order intimidating behaviour."

The little boy was about 2 and standing on the seat facing backwards to see his family in the row behind.

"He wasn't crying or making any noise or fuss, poor little mite & poor parents!"

Later on her stories, Luisa shared loads of messages that her followers had sent in, saying they too had a poor experience with this particular flight attendant.

A spokesman for easyJet said: "It is clear from the video the crew member is concerned for the safety of the child so requested that they either stand on the floor or sit on the seat.

"We don't charge customers for cleaning."We are sorry if the manner in which the crew member explained this caused offence."The safety of our passengers and crew is our highest priority."